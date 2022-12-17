Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for December 12-19, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Brandon Swearengin / 220 Bradley 70 Rd., Monticello, AR / DOB 2-23-94 / disorderly conduct on 12-14-22 Hector Torres / #7 Jay Street,...
talkbusiness.net
USDA provides $3.7 million grant to help replenish bottomland, hardwood forests in Arkansas
Arkansas’ bottomland hardwood forests need to be replenished and part of a $3.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will be used to restore those forests. Scientists believe these forests will play a role in combating climate change. Dr. Homer Wilkes, undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment for the...
salineriverchronicle.com
Youngest elected mayor, Jaylen Smith of Earle, to speak at Drew County Martin Luther King Jr Celebration
Plans have been finalized for the Drew County Martin Luther King Jr celebration. There will be an MLK Brunch on Saturday, January 14 at 11 am at the VFW Hut. Tickets are $10. The main speaker is Pastor Jerome Pastor, Drew County NAACP Branch 6042 Legal Redress Committee Chair and Pastor of the Great I Am Temple. Tickets are on sale now.
KATV
U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal say residents should not be alarmed if they hear or see this
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Pine Bluff announced on Monday that residents in Pine Bluff should not be worried if they see smoke or hear any noise coming from the installation. The installation will be going on from Tuesday, Dec. 20 until Thursday, Dec. 22. The Arsenal's...
Attempted murder trial delayed in Washington County courthouse stabbing case
The trial for a Lincoln County man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a probation officer at the Washington County courthouse has been delayed again.
KATV
'Wasn't an accident:' family and friends of Jesse Burk speak out on his murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. (PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. Officials with the department said on November 1 they found a dead body near Old Warren Rd and Gibbins Rd. JCSO said it wasn't until earlier this month that Jesse was identified and his death ruled a homicide.
Camden-made rocket launcher and missiles changing Ukraine conflict
A new Pentagon contract that is part of President Joe Biden’s most recent Ukraine security package will increase production of Arkansas-made rocket launchers and precision-guided missiles at Lockheed Martin’s sprawling manufacturing campus in East Camden. The $430.9 million Pentagon contract awarded on Dec. 2 will ramp up production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) […] The post Camden-made rocket launcher and missiles changing Ukraine conflict appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
El Dorado woman fatally stabs boyfriend after being ordered to not have contact with him, authorities say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, 52-year-old Bridgett J. Thomas appeared in the 35th Judicial District Court after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 43-year-old George Moore Jr. According to reports, Thomas allegedly stabbed Moore during an argument, causing a fatality. Less than two weeks prior to the fatality, Thomas was ordered to […]
