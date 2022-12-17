Youth football organization investigates after video shows man allegedly using racial slur

The National Pop Warner organization has launched an investigation into allegations of racial slurs being used following the Hamden Hurricanes' win at the Pop Warner Super Bowl earlier this month.

Officials for the Hurricanes tell News 12 the incident was captured on video at a hotel in Orlando on Dec. 3.

The video shows a man from the Highlands Ranch Mountain Lions using a racial slur.

The team is now denying the word was slur, rather a derogatory term, though still unacceptable.

The Hurricanes dismiss that statement as "absurd”, saying they did in fact hear a racial slur from the other team both at the hotel and the game.

“They clearly were trying to trigger us to make a reaction,” said Hurricanes head coach Gerald Patrick. "Pop Warner has to do something about it. It was just a bad experience in total."

Hurricanes' officials along with a dad from Bridgeport, whose son was on the team, says they are glad the organization is investigating the incident.

However, Calvin McGee, the team's president, says there was hostility directed at his team which was unacceptable.

"The experience of what this was supposed to be for these children was totally taken away from them," McGee says. "So, rather than a celebration of their accomplishments, this became a nightmare."

STATEMENT FROM NATIONAL POP WARNER ORGANIZATION

"A video has come to our attention showing adults, reported to be associated with a Pop Warner team, using racist and threatening language towards coaches from another team. The disturbing behavior shown in the video is inconsistent with our code of conduct and the expectations we have of our adult volunteers. Pop Warner will hold an investigative hearing into the matter next week. If the panel finds that any of the adults engaging in the verbal assault are in fact associated with a Pop Warner team, they will be subject to disciplinary action, including suspension from Pop Warner activity. One thing is clear: the abhorrent conduct and language exhibited in this video are unacceptable. Our organization is committed to a safe, inclusive, and positive environment for all young people and their families. No one should ever encounter this kind of behavior. We will take all measures necessary to address the situation."

ROCKY MOUNTAIN POP WARNER STATEMENT

"This statement is in reference to the allegations of violations of the Pop Warner Code of Conduct by the Highlands Ranch Mountain Lions. At this time all information is being reviewed and we are working internally with the Highlands Ranch Mountain Lions, Rocky Mountain Pop Warner Board of Directors, the Southwest Region, and Pop Warner Little Scholars to ensure that we have all the facts in this matter. Rocky Mountain Pop Warner has a zero tolerance for any type of aggression and any incidents will be reviewed and handled by panel for a hearing to be set in the near interim."