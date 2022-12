LOVELAND, CO. – The Bakersfield Condors scored a pair of goals 33 seconds apart in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles 2-1 on Tuesday. Colorado forward Anton Blidh scored the Eagles lone goal in the defeat. Goaltender Jonas Johansson suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 36 shots.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO