observer-me.com
$150,000 grant will increase hands-on activities for Dover-Foxcroft youth
DOVER-FOXCROFT — Students will have more hands-on activities to choose from thanks to a $150,000 grant to boost an after-school program in Dover-Foxcroft. The SeDoMoCha program for kindergarten through eighth grade began in 2021 as a way to provide students extra homework help after school. Many fell behind in their learning during the COVID-19 pandemic or they don’t have an adult home after school, so this was a solution, program director Natasha Colbry said.
observer-me.com
New guest choice pantry to open in 2023
DOVER-FOXCROFT — Piscataquis Regional Food Center has completed its acquisition of the Dover Foxcroft Area Food Cupboard and unveiled a new name and distribution method. “We believe it is time to bring our guests out of the parking lot and back into the food pantry,” stated PRFC Executive Director Kelly Sirimoglu. “Outdoor, drive-through distributions were the correct choice during the pandemic and we never intended it to become permanent. It is time to engage with our guests, to enable them to choose the foods they enjoy instead of a pre-packed box.”
Two high school students from Maine going to Washington to serve in US Youth Senate
MAINE, USA — The United States Senate Youth Program selects two students from each state to attend Washington Week each year. Maine's chosen students, Natalie Emmerson, a senior at Morse High School, and Shawn Jiminez, a senior at Gardiner Area High School, have already done so much in their schools and community.
Almost 100 Maine Schools Are Now in ‘Illness Outbreak’ Status
It has been a wild fall season for illnesses here in Maine. Is it just me or does it seem like our kids have all been coughing since October? Some people will tell you it's because we've been masked for so long, others will say that it's because of large flu and RSV numbers this year. No matter the reason, it really does seem like so many people have just been SICK this season.
foxbangor.com
Maine organizations offering free Christmas Trees
BELFAST — Some Maine businesses are helping to make holiday spending less stressful this year. With inflation impacting the state, Plants Unlimited is making an effort to ease the burden of seasonal shopping. The business has partnered with the Belfast Soup Kitchen to provide free Christmas trees to Mainers,...
WMTW
Maine Legislative Committee reviews, unanimously endorses Governor Mills' winter energy relief plan
AUGUSTA, Maine — A committee of the Maine State Legislature held a seven hour public hearing and work session on Wednesday to reconsidera half-a-billion-dollar winter heating assistance plan from Governor Janet Mills that legislators had blocked from passage two weeks ago. At the end of the day, the temporarily...
mainepublic.org
In opinion piece, Maine communities accused of doing too little to combat homelessness
Winter has arrived in Maine at the same time that federal pandemic rental assistance is coming to an end for thousands of Mainers. The situation has highlighted the growing numbers of families across the state without a permanent home — and the limited options available to help them. Over...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Legislature continues to work on keeping Mainers warm this winter
AUGUSTA, Maine — Today in Augusta, lawmakers held a public hearing on an emergency energy bill that proposes sending $450 checks to about 880,000 Maine people. The state legislature is hoping to get checks out to Mainers as early as next month, but not everyone thinks the bill should pass as it is written.
newsfromthestates.com
Maine increases rates of children with health insurance
Family doctor examining throat of a small black boy while visiting him at home during coronavirus pandemic. | Drazen Zigic, Getty Images. Federal funding during the COVID-19 public emergency helped to further reduce the number of uninsured children in Maine, but as pandemic-era dollars dry up, health advocates say children are at risk of losing critical care.
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, December 22, 2022
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice December 15, 2022. If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S.A. §3-80.
mainepublic.org
New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular
A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
mainepublic.org
Low-income advocacy groups urge Maine lawmakers to agree on heating assistance bill
Advocacy groups connecting low-income Mainers to heating and housing assistance urged a special legislative committee on Wednesday to support Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' emergency bill to help residents deal with soaring energy costs. The governor's nearly half-billion dollar bill includes direct relief payments to qualifying Mainers, as well as more...
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
themainewire.com
How Much Welfare Can Mainers Get? $71,757 Per Year: Report
A new research report on American welfare programs found that Mainers who take advantage of the full suite of state and federal welfare programs currently available can get annual benefits worth $71,757. In Maine, the median income for a household is $71,139 — meaning Maine families can make more money...
observer-me.com
A way to help bridge the ‘two Maines’ divide
A recent story by David Marino, Jr. had a headline that read, “Growing political gulf could further drive ‘Two Maines’ apart in the Legislature.” The article illustrates the political divide in the legislature of rural areas being represented by Republicans and urban areas being represented by Democrats.
foxbangor.com
Lawmakers announce public hearing to discuss emergency heating assistance
STATEWIDE — Governor Mills’ initial heating and housing plan was blocked earlier this month by a handful of senate republicans. Now like minded democrats and republicans have announced temporary appointments to the legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. That committee is preparing for the first public hearing...
989wclz.com
Long-time WGAN host known for his humor, knack for storytelling, dies at 78
A familiar voice sure to be remembered as an icon in Maine broadcasting has died. McDonald started his career as a radio DJ in Hancock County, where he developed his own brand of Down East humor. One night, two well-known Maine humorists, Marshall Dodge and “Captain” Kendall Morse, were performing at a local theater and asked McDonald to join them on stage.
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
