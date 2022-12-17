ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL

Detroit completes three-team trade with Florida and Anaheim

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Florida Panthers in exchange for right wing Givani Smith and subsequently traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for center Danny O'Regan. O'Regan, 28, has spent the entire 2022-23 season with the American Hockey...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Robertson face off in battle of top scorers

Panthers dealing with adversity; former Red Wings coach returns to Detroit with Lightning. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from seven games Wednesday. McDavid, Robertson square off. Two of the...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Hertl suspended 2 games for actions in Sharks game

NEW YORK -- San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm during NHL Game No. 501 in San Jose on Sunday, Dec. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Recap: Third Period Sinks Ducks in 4-1 Loss to Minnesota

Mason McTavish scored his fifth goal of the season and Lukas Dostal made 38 saves, but the Minnesota Wild earned a 4-1 victory over the Ducks tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 9-22-3 on the season and 5-8-0 on home ice. McTavish put the Ducks ahead early...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Connor has 2 goals, assist in Jets win against Senators

WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each extended his point streak to 10 games, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Connor, who had two goals and an assist, has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) during his point streak. Morrissey, who had a goal and an assist, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) during his point streak and extended his assist streak to 10 games.
NHL

How Johnston is growing into an NHL athlete and a lineup regular

The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of "over-seasoning" his prospects in order to make sure they are ready when it comes time to step up to the NHL, so trusting Johnston would be able to handle the pressure was a big leap.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

MTL@COL: What you need to know

DENVER - The Canadiens (15-15-2) will try to make it two wins in a row out west when they visit the Colorado Avalanche (17-11-2) on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens will need to acclimatize quickly to the altitude in Denver following...
DENVER, CO
NHL

SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'

What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Bruins

The Winnipeg Jets begin a short two-game road trip before the holiday break, beginning tonight in Boston. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and the line-up updates when they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets have scored five goals...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1

Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak comes to an end on Tuesday in Toronto. A 36-save performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn't enough for the Lightning to overcome a slow offensive night Tuesday in Toronto. Tampa Bay was limited to just 19 shots on goal as they saw a five-game winning streak...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Equipment Boy

At the beginning of December, the boys did a shootout to end practice. It wasn't to decide who had to keep their upper lip fur from November to be Mustache Boy - it was to find out who would be "Equipment Boy." Whoever lost had to wear gear of his...
NHL

Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Out with Lower Body Injury

Semyon Varlamov is day to day with a lower body injury, Cory Schneider recalled on emergency conditions. Semyon Varlamov is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced on Monday. Varlamov left Saturday's game in Vegas with 6:22 remaining and will not be in...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers

The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Fantilli's role at World Juniors discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Top 2023 Draft prospect could have 'coming out party' at tournament. Adam Fantilli could use the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship as a "coming out party" for fans looking to get to know the top prospect for the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Fantilli (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) will play for...
NHL

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

Flames score two quick early to set franchise mark en route to 7-3 victory over Sharks. The Flames were busy rewriting the record book during their two-game set in San Jose. Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the first 35 seconds of the third period Sunday night to pull away from the Sharks en route to a 5-2 victory. It was the fastest two goals to start a period by a Flames player.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy