Kent, OH

neosportsinsiders.com

Guardians Announce Major League Coaching Staff Additions

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the following additions to the Major League Coaching Staff:. Named RIGO BELTRÁN Bullpen Coach, JASON ESPOSITO Run Production Coordinator and HASANI TORRES Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Beltrán, 53, has spent the last four years as the Pitching Coach with...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ted Ginn Sr. to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr. has received numerous honors for his work on the football field and throughout the Cleveland area. His trophy case is pretty full already, but he’ll have to make room for another tremendous honor. Monday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the Glenville...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
CANTON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Christi Paul: Most Interesting People 2023

The WKYC anchor finds comfort coming home after navigating trials in her early life. By Dillon Stewart. In the moments leading up to this evening's newscast, 3News anchor Christi Paul seems at ease. Sure, the 20-year veteran of CNN and HLN has done the news more than a time or two. But in August, the Bellevue native returned to Ohio to join WKYC’s hour long “What’s Now” broadcast.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Talbert to Pitch New McKinley, Elementary Buildings to CCSD Board Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton City School District could move forward Monday night with a recommendation from Superintendent Jeff Talbert. It’s a recommendation for a $143 million project that would mean a new McKinley High School building downtown and two new elementary schools. Talbert...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there. But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT. It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need...
AKRON, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Commercial Vehicle Startup to Add 400 Jobs in Ohio

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup manufacturer of heavy-duty electric commercial...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH

