Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?Jake WellsAkron, OH
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Local high school standout inks NLI to Michigan
Hewlett helped lead the Cowboys to a 10-2 season his senior year with 317 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 2 sacks and 3 forced fumbles
neosportsinsiders.com
Guardians Announce Major League Coaching Staff Additions
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the following additions to the Major League Coaching Staff:. Named RIGO BELTRÁN Bullpen Coach, JASON ESPOSITO Run Production Coordinator and HASANI TORRES Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Beltrán, 53, has spent the last four years as the Pitching Coach with...
Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny sleds through goal posts at Canton Hall of Fame stadium & explains how you can too
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — There is a Winter Blitz Festival happening this holiday season at the Canton Hall of Fame Village. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks it out and also gets an update on all of the progress that’s been made in the billion dollar transformation project. To learn more about the Winter Blitz Festival click here.
cleveland19.com
Ted Ginn Sr. to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr. has received numerous honors for his work on the football field and throughout the Cleveland area. His trophy case is pretty full already, but he’ll have to make room for another tremendous honor. Monday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the Glenville...
whbc.com
Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
Cortland woman wins $1M scratcher
A woman from Cortland won the top prize of $1 million on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
clevelandmagazine.com
Christi Paul: Most Interesting People 2023
The WKYC anchor finds comfort coming home after navigating trials in her early life. By Dillon Stewart. In the moments leading up to this evening's newscast, 3News anchor Christi Paul seems at ease. Sure, the 20-year veteran of CNN and HLN has done the news more than a time or two. But in August, the Bellevue native returned to Ohio to join WKYC’s hour long “What’s Now” broadcast.
Woman wanted in Akron murder
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information about fugitive Suzanne Thomas.
Catching up with Ted Henry — Part 2
News 5 anchor Rob Powers sat down with Ted Henry, a legendary WEWS anchor, to talk about some of his favorite moments working in Cleveland.
$7.3 million winning Lucky For Life lottery ticket sold in Akron: See where
AKRON, Ohio — A $7.3 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lucky For Life drawing on Friday, Dec. 16, was sold at the Circle K in Akron located at 1178 S. Arlington St., the Ohio Lottery has announced. The cash option for Friday's jackpot is more than $5 million. The...
whbc.com
Talbert to Pitch New McKinley, Elementary Buildings to CCSD Board Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton City School District could move forward Monday night with a recommendation from Superintendent Jeff Talbert. It’s a recommendation for a $143 million project that would mean a new McKinley High School building downtown and two new elementary schools. Talbert...
Residents Of This Ohio City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Man arrested after leading Massillon police officers on high speed chase
MASSILLON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after leading Massillon police on a high speed chase. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 3:13 a.m. on...
Kent man survives four cardiac arrests within hours
This holiday season, 51-year-old Korey Loughry knows life is his biggest gift after surviving four episodes of cardiac arrest in one day.
whbc.com
I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there. But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT. It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Commercial Vehicle Startup to Add 400 Jobs in Ohio
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup manufacturer of heavy-duty electric commercial...
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
In a 4-3 decision Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda Brandt, who was drugged and sexually abused by a neighbor "dozens of times" from 2004 to 2005, according to court filings. Brandt was 11 and 12 years old at the time of her abuse.
WFMJ.com
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
Comments / 0