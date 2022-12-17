Police investigate vehicle crash into residential garage; Driver conducting test drive charged with reckless driving

Read full article on original website
Passenger critically injured after falling out of SUV into traffic in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. - A person was critically injured after falling out of an SUV and onto the roadway Wednesday morning in Morton Grove. A Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster Street around 4 a.m. when the rear passenger fell out of the vehicle onto the roadway near Austin Avenue, according to Morton Grove police.
WSPY NEWS
Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
fox32chicago.com
3 suspects accused of stealing coats from suburban Kohl's department store
ELMHURST, Ill. - Bond has been set for three suspects accused of stealing merchandise from a suburban Kohl's department store this week. Trinetta Wells, 52, of Chicago, Sylvester Wells, 50, of Chicago, and Darryl Foster, 56, of Wheaton, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
cwbchicago.com
Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side
Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
Teen boy charged in I-57 shooting that stemmed from road rage incident: Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police said the 17-year-old shot someone else on Chicago's Far South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Victims killed after train strikes car in Lake County identified
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A woman and a 13-year-old boy who were killed in a train versus car crash in Lake County Sunday afternoon have been identified. The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.
Chicago Journal
Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed
INGLESIDE, Ill. — A 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Sunday after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train, authorities said. The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon's crash...
Coroner identifies 38-year-old man killed after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Lake Zurich
The coroner’s office has released the identity of a 38-year-old man who died after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle, which was witnessed by the police, on Route 12 in Lake Zurich Saturday. An autopsy performed on Jose Portillo, 38, of Lake Zurich, showed that he died from blunt force injuries as a result […]
fox32chicago.com
Oak Brook police round up 5 people in 1 day for retail theft, disorderly conduct at area shopping malls
CHICAGO - Five offenders were arrested Saturday for retail theft and disorderly conduct at shopping centers in Oak Brook. Oak Brook police say Brandon Hammond, 32, of Bellwood, was arrested following a parking spot dispute near the TJ Maxx Store. Around 12:29 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man in a red minivan waving a gun.
WGNtv.com
Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
Gunman opens fire on roadside assistance workers near restaurant in Gurnee
A gunman opened fire on roadside assistance workers after they were unable to repair his broken-down vehicle in Gurnee Saturday afternoon, police said. The Gurnee Police Department responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to the area of Olive Garden, 5590 Northridge Drive in Gurnee, for shots fired. Gurnee Police Department Public Information Officer Shawn Gaylor told […]
regionnewssource.org
Chase Ends In Munster With Suspects From Shooting Fleeing
At approximately 8:50 PM, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Cook County Sheriff’s Police responded to a call of shots fired at a residence in the 1400 block of Ambassador Lane in Ford Heights, according to The Cook County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival, officers learned that multiple offenders entered...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman stole a gun, used it to rob a 7-Eleven, then sold it to a stranger for $30 worth of heroin — all in about 20 minutes, officials say
Chicago — As prosecutors laid out allegations against a Chicago woman during a bail hearing on Sunday, the details kept getting worse. And worse. And worse. It is, really, a little slice of the current state of affairs in Chicago. A slice we’d all probably be better off without.
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Elgin man accused of stabbing his brother to death
ELGIN, Ill. - An Elgin man is accused of stabbing his brother to death last week. Juan F. Hernandez, 44 is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, armed violence and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Prosecutors say that on Dec. 17, Hernandez stabbed his brother, 33-year-old Gerardo Hernandez,...
cwbchicago.com
Slow-poke catalytic converter crew graciously waves another driver to pass as they work in West Rogers Park (Video)
Chicago — They may be the most courteous catalytic converter theft crew in Chicago — and probably one of the slowest. But a video of this three-man team at work on the North Side earlier this month shows how bold and carefree the city’s catalytic converter crews are.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
West Town, Chicago shooting: Man killed on Mariano's rooftop parking lot ID'd
Chicago police said the 37-year-old was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot.
11-year-old in custody after potential shooting threat at Gary middle school; mother arrested
GARY, Ind. — An 11-year-old is in custody in connection with a potential shooting threat at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School in Gary. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, a social media post threatened an active shooter situation at the school at 9 a.m. Monday. The post included a photo of several assault rifles […]
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say
Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appears to have died by suicide.
