ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

Police investigate vehicle crash into residential garage; Driver conducting test drive charged with reckless driving

By RVP Editor
The Independent Newspapers
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suspects accused of stealing coats from suburban Kohl's department store

ELMHURST, Ill. - Bond has been set for three suspects accused of stealing merchandise from a suburban Kohl's department store this week. Trinetta Wells, 52, of Chicago, Sylvester Wells, 50, of Chicago, and Darryl Foster, 56, of Wheaton, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side

Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victims killed after train strikes car in Lake County identified

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A woman and a 13-year-old boy who were killed in a train versus car crash in Lake County Sunday afternoon have been identified. The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Chicago Journal

Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Sunday after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train, authorities said. The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon's crash...
INGLESIDE, IL
WGNtv.com

Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
ELGIN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Gunman opens fire on roadside assistance workers near restaurant in Gurnee

A gunman opened fire on roadside assistance workers after they were unable to repair his broken-down vehicle in Gurnee Saturday afternoon, police said. The Gurnee Police Department responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to the area of Olive Garden, 5590 Northridge Drive in Gurnee, for shots fired. Gurnee Police Department Public Information Officer Shawn Gaylor told […]
GURNEE, IL
regionnewssource.org

Chase Ends In Munster With Suspects From Shooting Fleeing

At approximately 8:50 PM, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Cook County Sheriff’s Police responded to a call of shots fired at a residence in the 1400 block of Ambassador Lane in Ford Heights, according to The Cook County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival, officers learned that multiple offenders entered...
MUNSTER, IN
fox32chicago.com

Elgin man accused of stabbing his brother to death

ELGIN, Ill. - An Elgin man is accused of stabbing his brother to death last week. Juan F. Hernandez, 44 is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, armed violence and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Prosecutors say that on Dec. 17, Hernandez stabbed his brother, 33-year-old Gerardo Hernandez,...
ELGIN, IL
NBC Chicago

Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy