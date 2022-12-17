ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Park, IL

2022
Cook County crooks stay away from other border counties because they won't tolerate any of your Chicago BS jive.

fox32chicago.com

3 suspects accused of stealing coats from suburban Kohl's department store

ELMHURST, Ill. - Bond has been set for three suspects accused of stealing merchandise from a suburban Kohl's department store this week. Trinetta Wells, 52, of Chicago, Sylvester Wells, 50, of Chicago, and Darryl Foster, 56, of Wheaton, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man lured, robbed at gunpoint in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after he was lured to meet someone in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the victim got a call to buy a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 10:05 a.m. When he arrived an unknown offender took out a handgun and demanded his wallet.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot, killed at a barbershop on South Side

CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed at a barbershop on the South Side late Tuesday night. According to Chicago police, someone walked into the business in the 8000 block of South Halsted at 11:55 PM and started shooting. 32-year-old Sterline Harris was hit in the armpit and was taken to Christ Hospital, where […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side

Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot 3 times in leg while walking in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot three times in his left leg while walking in West Englewood early Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the street in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue around 1:16 a.m. when he was stuck by gunfire. The victim was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elgin man accused of stabbing his brother to death

ELGIN, Ill. - An Elgin man is accused of stabbing his brother to death last week. Juan F. Hernandez, 44 is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, armed violence and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Prosecutors say that on Dec. 17, Hernandez stabbed his brother, 33-year-old Gerardo Hernandez,...
ELGIN, IL
wlip.com

Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues

(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death inside South Side business

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night. Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago-area businessman gets 57-month sentence in PPE scam

CHICAGO - Dennis W. Haggerty Jr., who swindled more than $2.5 million from hospitals in Chicago and Iowa, was sentenced to 57 months in prison Monday. According to federal court documents, both hospitals agreed to buy more than $3 million worth of N95 face masks from Haggerty’s newly formed medical supply company in March 2020 during the pandemic. Two years later, the former Burr Ridge businessman admitted to transferring the money to personal accounts and spending the stolen funds on Maseratis and other personal expenses.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thieves use social media to rob victims in Chicago Lawn: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police warn residents of recent scams in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. There have been at least four armed robberies in less than a month. Police say in each incident the victims showed up to the location to buy a cellphone that was advertised as for sale on social media.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

