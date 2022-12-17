Read full article on original website
Cook County crooks stay away from other border counties because they won't tolerate any of your Chicago BS jive.
fox32chicago.com
3 suspects accused of stealing coats from suburban Kohl's department store
ELMHURST, Ill. - Bond has been set for three suspects accused of stealing merchandise from a suburban Kohl's department store this week. Trinetta Wells, 52, of Chicago, Sylvester Wells, 50, of Chicago, and Darryl Foster, 56, of Wheaton, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
fox32chicago.com
Man lured, robbed at gunpoint in South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after he was lured to meet someone in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the victim got a call to buy a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 10:05 a.m. When he arrived an unknown offender took out a handgun and demanded his wallet.
Man shot, killed at a barbershop on South Side
CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed at a barbershop on the South Side late Tuesday night. According to Chicago police, someone walked into the business in the 8000 block of South Halsted at 11:55 PM and started shooting. 32-year-old Sterline Harris was hit in the armpit and was taken to Christ Hospital, where […]
fox32chicago.com
Oak Brook police round up 5 people in 1 day for retail theft, disorderly conduct at area shopping malls
CHICAGO - Five offenders were arrested Saturday for retail theft and disorderly conduct at shopping centers in Oak Brook. Oak Brook police say Brandon Hammond, 32, of Bellwood, was arrested following a parking spot dispute near the TJ Maxx Store. Around 12:29 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man in a red minivan waving a gun.
cwbchicago.com
Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side
Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman stole a gun, used it to rob a 7-Eleven, then sold it to a stranger for $30 worth of heroin — all in about 20 minutes, officials say
Chicago — As prosecutors laid out allegations against a Chicago woman during a bail hearing on Sunday, the details kept getting worse. And worse. And worse. It is, really, a little slice of the current state of affairs in Chicago. A slice we’d all probably be better off without.
Villa Park police caught on video arresting the Grinch
The Grinch is charged with stealing several presents.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot 3 times in leg while walking in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot three times in his left leg while walking in West Englewood early Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the street in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue around 1:16 a.m. when he was stuck by gunfire. The victim was...
Former Burr Ridge businessman sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for concocting $2.5M PPE scam
Chicago area man Dennis Haggerty, who pleaded guilty to swindling Northwestern and other hospitals out of more than $2.5 million, has been sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.
Lawyers for man charged in 2011 Chicago cop killing ask for sanctions against prosecutors
CHICAGO - Lawyers for one of the men charged in the 2011 murder of a Chicago police officer say misconduct by police and prosecutors in the case has passed a "tipping point" and called on a judge to either dismiss the charges or sanction the Cook County state’s attorney.
fox32chicago.com
Elgin man accused of stabbing his brother to death
ELGIN, Ill. - An Elgin man is accused of stabbing his brother to death last week. Juan F. Hernandez, 44 is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, armed violence and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Prosecutors say that on Dec. 17, Hernandez stabbed his brother, 33-year-old Gerardo Hernandez,...
wlip.com
Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues
(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death inside South Side business
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night. Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area businessman gets 57-month sentence in PPE scam
CHICAGO - Dennis W. Haggerty Jr., who swindled more than $2.5 million from hospitals in Chicago and Iowa, was sentenced to 57 months in prison Monday. According to federal court documents, both hospitals agreed to buy more than $3 million worth of N95 face masks from Haggerty’s newly formed medical supply company in March 2020 during the pandemic. Two years later, the former Burr Ridge businessman admitted to transferring the money to personal accounts and spending the stolen funds on Maseratis and other personal expenses.
Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen fire more than 30 rounds, killing man at Ukrainian Village parking garage
Chicago — A man was shot to death as he sat in his car at a Ukrainian Village grocery store on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said. Investigators found more than 30 shell casings from rifle rounds at the scene, an officer said. The victim, 37, was sitting in his...
West Town, Chicago shooting: Man killed on Mariano's rooftop parking lot ID'd
Chicago police said the 37-year-old was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot.
Disabled veteran killed in Chicago fire at apartment on city's West Side, neighbors say
Neighbors said the victim was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who used a wheelchair.
fox32chicago.com
Thieves use social media to rob victims in Chicago Lawn: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police warn residents of recent scams in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. There have been at least four armed robberies in less than a month. Police say in each incident the victims showed up to the location to buy a cellphone that was advertised as for sale on social media.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
Comments / 4