Every year for the past 11 years, the Rotary Club of Lombard has purchased new winter coats, snow pants, boots and hats for disadvantaged students in local elementary and middle schools through its Warm Coats Project. Club members believe that taking care of these students’ basic needs boosts their confidence and allows them to better focus on school. For more information about the project and how you might assist, call Jean Nolan at 630-649-9426 or Ed Seagraves at 630-306-9170. Pictured from left to right are Rotary Club of Lombard members Ed Seagraves, Dennis McNicholas, Deanna Wilkins, Jean Nolan, Kathy Volpe and Tod Altenburg.

LOMBARD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO