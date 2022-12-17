ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumpka, AL

Women Convicted Of Criminal Trespassing For Feeding Cats On County Property

By Hilary Hanson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Two Alabama women have been convicted of multiple charges related to their efforts to feed stray and feral cats on public property and get them spayed and neutered.

Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 61, had been feeding and trapping cats on the grounds of the Elmore County Courthouse in the city of Wetumpka, the Montgomery Advertiser reported . When they trapped cats, they would pay to get them spayed or neutered, and then either find them new homes or return them to the area.

Trapping, neutering and returning cats to their former location is a common technique aimed at reducing the outdoor cat population, typically in cases where the cats are too feral to adjust to an indoor home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPKJM_0jmAulJz00 Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 61, were arrested after they were caught feeding and trapping cats on the grounds of the Elmore County Courthouse in Alabama.

Roberts told the Washington Post that she had trapped at least 23 cats over the past year, and all but two were adopted into new homes.

But some local officials said that the food set out for the felines simply attracted more cats, as well as other animals, including buzzards. Richard Beyer, chief operations officer for Elmore County, testified that the cats and buzzards had caused damage to vehicles in the courthouse parking lot.

In March, county officials warned Roberts to stop feeding cats on courthouse property. And in June, both she and Alston were arrested on county-owned property near the courthouse. There, AL.com wrote , an officer “found Alston in possession of Fancy Feast.”

Bodycam footage published by AL.com showed a Wetumpka police officer approaching Alston on the morning of June 25 as she reacted with disbelief. “Y’all have three cop cars because I’m feeding cats?” she asked. The officer then warned Alston that she could go to jail if she returned.

Footage from less than an hour later showed the officers coming back to find Alston still there and Roberts with her. The officers ultimately handcuffed and arrested both women. After one officer threatened that things could “get ugly” if Roberts didn’t follow instructions, she called him a “son of a bitch.”

At a bench trial on Tuesday, Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney found Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct and Alston guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.

Defense lawyers for Alston and Roberts told the Montgomery Advisor that they plan to appeal the decision and demand a jury trial for the two women.

Comments / 6

Save Democracy
4d ago

There would be far more unvaccinated cats that aren’t spayed and neutered around that courthouse if it weren’t for them. The cats are returned in better health and are good mousers. These cops are power hungry. These ladies are doing you a favor and not charging the city for their services.

Reply
4
Julie Eliason
4d ago

If she doesn't feed them, THEN WHO WILL? THE CATS NEED TO BE FED!!! IF THE CITY DOESN'T FEED THEM, THEN THEY SHOULD BE BROUGHT UP ON ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES!!!

Reply
2
Richard Childers
4d ago

Possession of Fancy Feist, wow that's a real crime 😳. Sounds like the politicians in Alabama hate poor little kitties 😸 😢

Reply
3
 

Comments / 0

