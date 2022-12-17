Read full article on original website
mykdkd.com
Jury Finds Windsor Man Guilty of Murder in the First Degree
The Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announces that on December 16, 2022, Shane Chesher, 37, Windsor, was found guilty by a Henry County jury of murder in the first degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney LaChrisha Gray prosecuted the case on behalf...
KC-area woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way I-70 crash
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash. Desire C. Smith, 41, Blue Springs, was sentenced to 15 years Friday after pleading guilty to DWI Death of a Another Not Passenger, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
KMBC.com
Two men convicted of kidnapping, murder in death of 19-year-old KCMO man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time anyone saw 19-year-old Christian Escutia alive, he was beingforced into an SUV outside his northeast Kansas City home. He was later found dead on the side of the road, having been shot in the head three times. Federal authorities announced on Tuesday...
jacksoncountyprosecutor.com
KC 18-year-old charged in fatal shooting in September 2021 of 14-year-old
A Kansas City man,18, faces multiple felony charges in connection with the September 2021 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Gabriel Williams outside a south Kansas City residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today. Darrell E. Thompson, dob: 7/1/2004, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon...
jacksoncountyprosecutor.com
KC man, 51, charged in fatal shooting Dec. 14 in the 3600 block of Jefferson
A Kansas City man, 51, faces multiple felony charges in connection with the Dec. 14, 2022, fatal shooting of Curtis Henderson in the 3600 block of Jefferson Street in Kansas City, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today. Francisco J. Enriquez, dob: 1/7/1971, faces Murder 2nd Degree, two Unlawful...
KCTV 5
Critical injury crash in KCMO sends 1 to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash at NE. 85th Terrace and N. Main Street early Wednesday morning sent one person to a local hospital with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a gray Nissan Quest was traveling northbound on N. Main when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign. Upon entrance into the intersection, the Nissan struck a silver Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on NE. 8th Terrace.
Warrensburg Man Arrested for Drug Distribution, DWI
On Monday at 6:52 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Broadway and Missouri on a vehicle with no license plate lights, and the driver was driving carelessly. Investigation determined that the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A subsequent search led to the discovery of drugs in an amount consistent with distribution. There was also a firearm located in the vehicle.
Men, illegally in Kansas City, convicted of kidnapping, murder
A jury convicts two men, illegally in Kansas City, of kidnapping and murdering a man they planned to rob in April 2017.
Kansas City woman sentenced for role in 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for her connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
Kansas City man charged in 2021 deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy
A Kansas City man faces multiple charges, including murder, for the September 2021 deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy outside of a home.
Victim dies from injuries following afternoon Northland shooting
Kansas City police responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. near NE 83rd Terrace and N Denver Avenue in the area of 152 Highway.
Man dies in overnight shooting in Independence
Independence police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Monday near East Pacific Avenue.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
Woman charged in KCI shooting managed to steal police car after being handcuffed
A woman charged after a Kansas City Airport Police officer was shot managed to steal a police cruiser after being handcuffed, charging documents reveal.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Holt Residents Hurt In Rollover Accident
A pair of Holt residents were left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday afternoon in Clay County. Troop A of the highway Patrol says 33-year-old Holt resident Jill D. Fisher was driving a 2009 Hyundai Accent southbound on I-35 at mile marker 17.4 when she began to change lanes. Fisher didn’t see another vehicle in that lane and swerved to avoid a collision. That action however sent her vehicle off the roadway where it overturned.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Woman Hurt in One Car Accident Wednesday Morning
A Kearney woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in Clay County. The Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kearney resident Tiffany D. Elam was driving a 2006 Honda Accord southbound on Interstate 35 at Chouteau Trafficway at 5:20 A.M. when her vehicle went off the left side of the interstate and struck a guardrail.
KCK police: 1 person shot to death Sunday in 4000 block of Lloyd Street
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said Monday that its detectives were investigating a deadly shooting that occurred shortly before 9:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested Early Sunday In Caldwell County
A Kansas City man was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant and a new felony charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Kansas City resident Kenneth D. Crowley at 2:11 A.M. Sunday on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
KCTV 5
21-year-old shot to death in overnight Independence homicide
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified a young man who was fatally shot in Independence earlier this week. The Independence Police Department said officers received a call a little after midnight on Dec. 19 regarding a shooting in the 800 block of East Pacific Avenue. When first responders arrived,...
KCTV 5
Information wanted in Sunday night KCK homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a deadly shooting. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers were made aware of a shooting report just before 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street. When police arrived, they...
