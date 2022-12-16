Read full article on original website
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Rounds Out Non-Conference Action at Georgia on Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team aims to rebound from Sunday's overtime loss with its final non-conference matchup of the season when the squad travels to SEC-foe Georgia on Wednesday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network+. Chattanooga (8-4) saw its six-game winning streak...
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes - Belmont
December 18 – McKenzie Arena – Chattanooga, Tenn. - Chattanooga sees its six-game win streak come to a halt in an 83-79 loss to Belmont and falls to 8-4 overall… Belmont improves to 7-5… first overtime game of the season and first since last year's SoCon title game.
gomocs.com
Mocs Free Throw Shooting Leads to Win at Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio --- The Chattanooga Mocs went on a 10-0 run late in the first quarter to take a four point lead and never looked back. The Mocs defeated Ohio 67-55 Sunday afternoon on the road in non-conference women's basketball action to improve to 8-5 on the year. The Bobcats,...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball’s Win Streak Snapped in 83-79 Overtime Loss to Belmont on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its six-game win streak snapped in an 83-79 overtime loss to in-state opponent Belmont on Sunday afternoon in front of 3,466 fans inside McKenzie Arena. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 8-4 overall this season as they squad faces one...
WTVC
Chattanooga, Rossville coach charged after claims he inappropriately touched players
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE:. We've received the mugshot of a man who coaches in the Chattanooga and Rossville area who is accused of inappropriately touching underage players, according to police. Hughes is a community coach for Baylor School, working part time and only as needed during the sport’s season,...
tripsavvy.com
18 Best Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Memphis has barbecue. Nashville has hot chicken. And in Chattanooga, a sleeper foodie town nestled in the shadow of the Appalachian mountains, you can find both of those dishes—plus Neapolitan-style pizzas, Mexican street tacos, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare, and everything in between. From high-end restaurants serving modern Appalachian cuisine to casual joints with standout sandwiches, ribs, and elevated bar bites, these are the 18 best restaurants in Chattanooga.
‘Experience the call’: 2023 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival set for January
A celebration of some 20,000 Sandhill Cranes is happening in January in Meigs County that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting for bird enthusiasts and families.
chattanoogacw.com
Bald eagle saved at Nickajack Lake Sunday afternoon on road to recovery
JASPER, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 19th):. An injured bald eagle is recovering after 2 men rescued it from Nickajack Lake in Jasper on Sunday. Alix Parks with Happy Nest Wildlife Rehab and rescue took the eagle in. Parks says the rescue and rehabilitation for this eagle was nothing short...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests December 12-18
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
A step towards resuming executions in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – There has been some movement in the death row drama that has put the execution of a Chattanooga man on hold for more than a year. Tennessee paused all executions when Governor Lee ordered an outside evaluation of execution protocols. He announced on Friday that...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Total loss’ Fire destroys police department building in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A raging fire sent large plumes of smoke billowing across Cohutta early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a fire on Red Clay Rd just before 5 a.m. In a Facebook post, the Cohutta Police Department posted that their building is a “total...
WTVC
1 dead, 1 injured in 6 car chain-reaction crash on Highway 153 Friday, THP says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. 1 person is dead and 1 person is injured after a 6 car chain-reaction crash on Highway 153 Friday, THP says. THP says a Ford F-250 was traveling north on Hwy 153. A Honda CR-V, F-150, Ford Fusion, Hyundai Elantra, and Ram 1500 were traveling...
WDEF
Chip’s Good Word: Ooltewah Christmas Lights
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – There are a lot of great homes lit up around the Tennessee Valley for the holidays. Today we want to show you one display in the Ooltewah area. You are all invited to drive by 5725 Sarah Drive. Bring a car load of kids and...
WTVC
'One of the best:' School security officer in Hamilton County passes away unexpectedly
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County Schools security officer who spent more than two dozen years as a Chattanooga Police officer and several years as a school resource officer has died unexpectedly, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Jim Brock passed away recently, a post on the HCSO...
WTVC
Ooltewah driver arrested in Collegedale for swerving on road, having narcotics Wednesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An Ooltewah man was pulled over for swerving between lanes and was arrested for having narcotics Wednesday, according to the Collegedale Police Department. Wednesday, Collegedale PD says an officer stopped a vehicle in the 5500 block of Main Street that was swerving and failing to stay...
