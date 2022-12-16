ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

gomocs.com

Postgame Notes - Belmont

December 18 – McKenzie Arena – Chattanooga, Tenn. - Chattanooga sees its six-game win streak come to a halt in an 83-79 loss to Belmont and falls to 8-4 overall… Belmont improves to 7-5… first overtime game of the season and first since last year's SoCon title game.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Mocs Free Throw Shooting Leads to Win at Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio --- The Chattanooga Mocs went on a 10-0 run late in the first quarter to take a four point lead and never looked back. The Mocs defeated Ohio 67-55 Sunday afternoon on the road in non-conference women's basketball action to improve to 8-5 on the year. The Bobcats,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tripsavvy.com

18 Best Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Memphis has barbecue. Nashville has hot chicken. And in Chattanooga, a sleeper foodie town nestled in the shadow of the Appalachian mountains, you can find both of those dishes—plus Neapolitan-style pizzas, Mexican street tacos, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare, and everything in between. From high-end restaurants serving modern Appalachian cuisine to casual joints with standout sandwiches, ribs, and elevated bar bites, these are the 18 best restaurants in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Bald eagle saved at Nickajack Lake Sunday afternoon on road to recovery

JASPER, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 19th):. An injured bald eagle is recovering after 2 men rescued it from Nickajack Lake in Jasper on Sunday. Alix Parks with Happy Nest Wildlife Rehab and rescue took the eagle in. Parks says the rescue and rehabilitation for this eagle was nothing short...
JASPER, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests December 12-18

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

A step towards resuming executions in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – There has been some movement in the death row drama that has put the execution of a Chattanooga man on hold for more than a year. Tennessee paused all executions when Governor Lee ordered an outside evaluation of execution protocols. He announced on Friday that...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chip’s Good Word: Ooltewah Christmas Lights

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – There are a lot of great homes lit up around the Tennessee Valley for the holidays. Today we want to show you one display in the Ooltewah area. You are all invited to drive by 5725 Sarah Drive. Bring a car load of kids and...
OOLTEWAH, TN

