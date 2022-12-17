Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
USDA awards $500,000 to rural Oklahoma businesses for renewable energy projects
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $500,000 to Oklahoma businesses to expand access to clean energy across rural communities in an effort to combat climate change. Half a dozen small rural businesses and agricultural producers will receive federal money through the USDA’s Rural Energy...
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Comments / 0