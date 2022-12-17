ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Salt Lake police take kidnapping fugitive into custody

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
slcpd.com

SLCPD Patrol Officers Arrest Kidnapping Fugitive

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
athleticbusiness.com

Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center

A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Midvale man arrested, accused of kidnapping, stabbing woman

MIDVALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Midvale Amber alert kidnapping and stabbing suspect charged

MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police arrest driver after multi-car collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in several cars being damaged after the suspect allegedly drove recklessly through downtown. This investigation started at 8:34 a.m. Monday when a patrol officer saw a gray...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Will Utah make this change to better protect victims of domestic violence?

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s faster than having a pizza delivered and could save a life. In about ten minutes – often less – police officers can assess a person’s risk of being killed in a domestic violence situation. The process is simple: they ask 11 yes-or-no questions in what’s known as a lethality assessment.
UTAH STATE

