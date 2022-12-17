Read full article on original website
KUTV
Salt Lake police take kidnapping fugitive into custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police took a man with an active felony kidnapping warrant into custody after receiving a report of a possible protective order violation. Investigators from the Salt Lake City Police Department said received a call from a community member notifying them of the possible offense at a residence near 400 West 200 North shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Man arrested for allegedly punching officer in face, trying to steal gun
A man was arrested for assaulting two police officers on Tuesday, allegedly punching one in the face and trying to steal multiple officers' guns, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
Utah man arrested on warrant for felony kidnapping
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a man wanted for felony kidnapping on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
ksl.com
Cement truck driver arrested for fatal crash involving sheriff's deputy
LEHI — A cement truck driver who police believe intentionally ran two red lights and then crashed into another vehicle, killing a Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy on his way to work, has been arrested. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was booked into the Utah County Jail...
ksl.com
Serial burglar who promised to continue stealing arrested yet again, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have again arrested a man with an extensive history of theft and burglary who they say has vowed to continue stealing as soon as he's released from jail. Anthony Lee Jack, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday...
slcpd.com
SLCPD Patrol Officers Arrest Kidnapping Fugitive
SALT LAKE CITY — Today, patrol officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man wanted for felony kidnapping. This investigation started at 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, when SLC 911 received a call from a community member at an apartment complex located near 400 West 200 North. The caller gave information about a possible protective order violation.
ksl.com
Charges filed against man arrested after Salt Lake neighborhood shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who forced residents of a Salt Lake neighborhood to seek shelter in their homes after allegedly firing multiple rounds and then entered an elderly woman's home to try and hide from police, is now facing numerous charges. Angel Tinajero, 22, was charged Wednesday...
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
These officers are under investigation but the city can't get its story straight
Two officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are facing an internal affairs investigation after they declined first aid to a stabbing victim.
athleticbusiness.com
Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center
A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
KSLTV
Midvale man arrested, accused of kidnapping, stabbing woman
MIDVALE, Utah — A man accused of stabbing a woman with a box cutter, then telling police the woman caused the injuries herself, was arrested early Tuesday. Elidelfo Castro-Nava, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated kidnapping and assault.
kjzz.com
AG office burglary suspect accused of cleaning grocery bathroom using stolen supplies
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Salt Lake City man — who was accused of burglarizing the Utah Attorney General's Office, was released three days later due to a paperwork delay, and then was arrested again in connection to multiple thefts last week before being released yet again — is back in police custody.
Gephardt Daily
Midvale Amber alert kidnapping and stabbing suspect charged
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man arrested after an Amber alert turned into a kidnapping and a stabbing was charged with a stack of felonies Monday in 3rd District Court. Events began when officers with the Unified Police Department rolled up on what had been...
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest driver after multi-car collision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in several cars being damaged after the suspect allegedly drove recklessly through downtown. This investigation started at 8:34 a.m. Monday when a patrol officer saw a gray...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Rose Park shooting suspect held woman inside her home; now facing 9 felonies
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect arrested after police say he fired on a man whose car he was attempting to steal faced even more charges after telling officers why he was allegedly in the Rose Park neighborhood. Suspect Angel Tinajero, 22, “after...
SLC Police give new info on search that shut down neighborhood Sunday
Police are investigating after they say a man opened fire in a Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City, then held an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in West Valley City
Officers were serving a warrant that ended with fatally shooting an individual Wednesday evening in West Valley City.
KSLTV
Will Utah make this change to better protect victims of domestic violence?
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s faster than having a pizza delivered and could save a life. In about ten minutes – often less – police officers can assess a person’s risk of being killed in a domestic violence situation. The process is simple: they ask 11 yes-or-no questions in what’s known as a lethality assessment.
