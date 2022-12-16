Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Major Broadway Play Cancels Its Opening Night at Last Minute
One Broadway show canceled its opening night before it even got fully underway. According to Broadway World, the opening night for The Collaboration was canceled at the last minute. The show was forced to postpone its opening date after a member of the cast tested positive for COVID-19. The Collaboration...
BBC
Hanukkah: The Jewish bakery bringing people together
London's large Jewish community are celebrating their festival of light, Hanukkah. Alongside prayers, family gatherings and the lighting of menorah, food is a big talking point. Tami Issacs Pearce, known as the challah queen, has run Karma Bread café and bakery with her sister in Hampstead, north London, for eight...
crimereads.com
Authors Who Write Outstanding Mystery Series and Stellar Standalones
Writing a series is like spending a weekend with old friends, taking long walks to catch up and to ponder the future. Eating familiar food, laughing at old jokes, and going home refreshed, grounded by sharing part of your life with people you know inside out. Writing a standalone is...
‘Untraditional’ Hanukkah celebrations are full of traditions
The following article, written by Samira Mehta, University of Colorado Boulder originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. Hanukkah, the Jewish “festival of lights,” commemorates a story of a miracle, when oil meant to last for one day lasted for eight. Today, Jews light the menorah, a candelabra with eight candles – and one “helper” candle, called a shamas – to remember the Hanukkah oil, which kept the Jerusalem temple’s everlasting lamp burning brightly. Each year, the holiday starts with just the shamas and one of the eight candles and ends, on the last night, with the entire menorah lit up.
vincennespbs.org
SUNDAY AT 9PM: CALL THE MIDWIFE
This moving, intimate, funny and true-to-life series, based on the best-selling memoirs of the late Jennifer Worth, tells colorful stories of midwifery and families in London’s East End in the 1950s. Jenny Lee, a young woman raised in the wealthy English countryside, has chosen to become a nurse and now, as a newly qualified midwife, has gone to work in the poorest area of the city. Attached to an order of nursing nuns at Nonnatus House, Jenny is part of a team of women who minister to expectant mothers, many of whom give birth at home in appalling conditions. The drama follows Jenny as she meets her patients and learns to love the people who live in the East End.
readingismysuperpower.org
Book Review: All the Lost Places by Amanda Dykes
When all of Venice is unmasked, one man’s identity remains a mystery . . . When a baby is discovered floating in a basket along the quiet canals of Venice, a guild of artisans takes him in and raises him as a son, skilled in each of their trades. Although the boy, Sebastien Trovato, has wrestled with questions of his origins, it isn’t until a woman washes ashore on his lagoon island that answers begin to emerge. In hunting down his story, Sebastien must make a choice that could alter not just his own future, but also that of the beloved floating city.
Comments / 0