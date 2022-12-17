Monmouth Civic Chorus presents "Joy to the World: Your Favorites from Handel’s Messiah and the RJB Holiday Suite" on Sunday

Read full article on original website
Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Start the New Year with Centenary Stage Company’s January Thaw Music Festival. This year, the music festival will feature concert performances by Dominick Farinacci Quartet on January 14, Damn Tall Buildings on January 21, and Chuchito Valdés on January 28. All performances will begin at 8:00 pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
PHOTOS from "Joy to the World" by Monmouth Civic Chorus
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The Monmouth Civic Chorus presented Joy to the World: Your Favorites from Handel’s Messiah and the RJB Holiday Suite on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Count Basie Center for the Arts. The highly acclaimed annual performance of Artistic Director Dr. Ryan James Brandau’s Suite is Monmouth County’s can’t-miss musical event of the holiday season. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
January Events at Mayo Performing Arts Center
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- After a terrific December of holiday-related concerts and events, Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) returns to regular programming in January, kicking off the year the always popular STOMP, and featuring comedy, ballroom dance, classic hits and more. Just added is a second performance of Dancing with the...
New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker Is the Best Ever
The New Jersey Ballet’s production of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, now running at Morristown’s Mayo Center for the Performing Arts, is the VERY BEST Nutcracker staged by that dance company I have seen in nearly thirty years. The magic of the ballet starts right away, I mean...
State Theatre presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1:00pm & 5:00pm. The Olivier Award-nominated show comes to the U.S. direct from the West End. Tickets range from $19-$54. Dragons and Mythical Beasts is the new all-ages...
bergenPAC Unveils New Lobby with Dedication Ceremony
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center's Chair of The Board of Trustees, Valerie Vainieri Huttle, announced the naming of the renovated bergenPAC lobby with a dedication ceremony held on Saturday, December 17, honoring Eileen K. Murray, to dedicate its newly renovated lobby in honor of her parents with the unveiling of the Bridget H. and James P. Murray Lobby.
Senator Booker Attends a Performance of Hip Hop Nutcracker at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show back home to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Newark while celebrating the show’s 10th season. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the creative team, cast and crew along with hip hop pioneer and MC, Kurtis Blow, met United States senator from New Jersey Corey Booker.
Annual What A Wonderful Year Benefit Concerts Take Place December 29-30
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Telegraph Hill Records and Transparent Clinch Gallery have added a “no ticket required” event at the gallery to the annual What a Wonderful Year (WAWY) festivities on December 29 and 30th. The inaugural What a Wonderful "Cheer" reception is December 29th and will feature interviews with WAWY festival's non-profit beneficiaries, The Asbury Park African-American Music Project (AP-AMP) and The Project Matters (TPM), performances from their alumni and an opportunity to mingle with the sponsors, organizers, and festival performers from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, just prior to the Wonder Bar event.
State Theatre presents Lincoln Center Theater’s production of "My Fair Lady"
Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins and Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle and John Adkison as Colonel Pickering. Photo © Jeremy Daniel. (NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady for four performances on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 8:00pm; Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm; and Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.
RVCC Planetarium to Offer Star Shows, Sensory-Friendly Program, Laser Concerts in January
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- From a laser concert featuring music by The Beatles, to a special, sensory-friendly program for families with children on the Autism spectrum, to a star show celebrating humanity's great accomplishments in the Space Race—and much more—the Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium in Branchburg has something for every audience in January. Here's a look at the offerings.
James Dalton's "Asbury Park & Me" to Have US premiere at Stephen Crane's House
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- If you were to spend several decades of your life playing the popular clubs, portable stages, purposeful rooms, public parks and private porches of the greater Asbury Park circuit, there’s a slight but significant chance that you could get famous. As James Dalton can vouch, there’s a much greater chance that you’ll get stories — the kind of awesome anecdotes and flipped-out folklore that a veteran performer (who also booked, managed, and worked at places that range from the world-renowned Stone Pony to the long-gone Moonrock and El Lobo Negro) can boast as a badge of authenticity. On the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, 2023, the self-proclaimed “story-teller guy, song man, front man, radio personality, poet, and actor” brings a special presentation, based on a near-lifetime of lived experience, to local lovers and makers of music for the first time.
RVCC to Host Montreal Holocaust Museum Traveling Exhibition
PHOTO: (LEFT) Marie-Blanche Fourcade, head of collections and exhibitions for the Montreal Holocaust Museum. (RIGHT) Holocaust survivor Eva Kuper is featured in Witnesses to History, Keepers of Memory. (BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg will host Witnesses to History, Keepers of Memory, a traveling exhibition from the...
UCC, City of Newark Served Up Holiday Cheer To 250 Youth At 'Shop With a Hero' Event
(NEWARK, NJ) -- United Community Corporation (UCC) and the City of Newark made over 200 local children’s spirits merry and bright just in time for the holidays at this year’s annual “Shop With a Hero” event. The program, held on Saturday at the Robert Treat Hotel in downtown Newark, provided each child with a $100 gift card to then go on a shopping spree in downtown Newark with a local hero.
Dionn Reneé paints her way from the film "The Woman King" to real-life Woman King, Queen Diambi
(NEW YORK, NY) -- The recently released groundbreaking film The Woman King created an opportunity for international fine artist Dionn Reneé to meet and create an original painting for the real-life ‘woman king,’ Queen Diambi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Brazil’s Bantu nation. Dionn...
Staten Island! The Musical comes to Avenel PAC
(AVENEL, NJ) -- After well-received performances on opposite sides of the Hudson Bay – at the National Lighthouse Museum Promenade (Staten Island) and The Tank (Midtown Manhattan) – the memorable musical from the forgotten borough is sailing where no Staten Island Ferry has gone before: New Jersey. Staten Island! The Musical will bring the laughs to the Avenel Performing Arts Center for a 4-show run from January 13-15, 2023.
“She Sounds as Good in Person as She Does on Her Records! Martina McBride’s “Joy of Christmas” LIVE! at STNJ
The glittering auditorium inside New Brunswick’s State Theatre New Jersey is bustling this Sunday, December 4, 2022 evening as patrons ready themselves for the start of Martina McBride’s 12th annual Joy of Christmas concert. The stage is set with a gauzy curtain draped from the ceiling to the...
The 19th Annual New Year's Hank-O-Rama, A Honky Tonk Tradition Continues on New Year's Day
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Hank Williams will be celebrated 70 years after his death with the 19th Annual Hank-O-Rama, Sunday, January 1, 2023 at The Bowery Electric (327 Bowery) in New York, NY. The show features more than 30 of Hank’s hits and rarities, including “Cold, Cold Heart,” “Hey, Good Lookin’,” “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” and many others, performed live by Dala Records recording aritsts The Lonesome Prairie Dogs. The show features Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith) on pedal steel guitar.
Applications are open for the 2023 Edward T. Cone Composition Institute
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Symphony is accepting applications for the ninth annual Edward T. Cone Composition Institute. This multifaceted, tuition-free program offers four emerging composers the opportunity to have their music rehearsed and performed by the New Jersey Symphony and participate in sessions with industry leaders. The application deadline is Friday, February 24, 2023.
Chris Pinnella: Christmas in Red Bank comes to The Vogel on Sunday
(RED BANK, NJ) -- This Sunday December 18th, join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his 15-Piece Orchestra as they play through all your favorite Holiday Hits and Christmas Classics! The evening will take place at The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts and promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.
Broadway's Danielle Ferland And Comedian Mark Riccadonna Headline Benefit For The Black Box On Thursday
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Tickets remain on sale for a special fundraising event on Thursday in support of The Black Box's 2023 Season of new and under produced works from world class writers and artists-in-residence at www.blackboxpac.com!. This coming Thursday, December 22nd starting at 7:30pm, The Ben Shanblatt Trio and NJ-based...
