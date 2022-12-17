Monmouth Civic Chorus presents "Joy to the World: Your Favorites from Handel’s Messiah and the RJB Holiday Suite" on Sunday

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- If you were to spend several decades of your life playing the popular clubs, portable stages, purposeful rooms, public parks and private porches of the greater Asbury Park circuit, there’s a slight but significant chance that you could get famous. As James Dalton can vouch, there’s a much greater chance that you’ll get stories — the kind of awesome anecdotes and flipped-out folklore that a veteran performer (who also booked, managed, and worked at places that range from the world-renowned Stone Pony to the long-gone Moonrock and El Lobo Negro) can boast as a badge of authenticity. On the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, 2023, the self-proclaimed “story-teller guy, song man, front man, radio personality, poet, and actor” brings a special presentation, based on a near-lifetime of lived experience, to local lovers and makers of music for the first time.

