This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
njbmagazine.com
Mainstreet NJ: Fair Lawn
Fair Lawn is special because it has an incredible variety of businesses/restaurants. In fact, 43 new businesses opened here in just the last year. From chocolatiers to taverns, to coffee shops and ethnic markets, Fair Lawn’s beauty lies in how all of these diverse shops come together to make up one amazing borough. Additionally, the municipality recently launched a digital marketplace with every business listed. A shopper recently noted, “Going down River Road, I was surprised by just how many different kinds of businesses exist on one local road. Ice cream shops, taco restaurants, Chinese food places, exercise studios, pharmacies, diners: Fair Lawn really has it all!” It is truly a terrific place to live, shop, and do business in.
Middlesex County 4-H’s Project GIFT celebrates 25 years of giving
(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Middlesex County’s 4-H Youth Development Program hosted their 25th Project GIFT on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The annual event provides a free day of holiday shopping to over 120 families in need in Middlesex County. In addition to over 1,000 gifts, parents also had access to a gift wrap station, childcare, snacks, and refreshments.
Remember When You Could Actually Go Skiing in Pine Hill NJ?
The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could ACTUALLY go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. And, OMG, in the 70s and 80s it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never allowed to go there. My parents were too afraid something tragic would happen and I'd get hurt. I mean, because, like, WHO GOES SKIING IN PINE HILL?
Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals in N.J.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in New Jersey
New Jersey isn’t one of the coldest places in the United States, but that still doesn’t mean it gets downright freezing during certain points of the year! The state is located in the northeastern portion of the United States and is primarily influenced by the Atlantic Ocean, which it borders. Today, we’re going to look at the weather in New Jersey, particularly the coldest place and the coldest recorded temperature. It may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
phillyvoice.com
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
mercerme.com
Trenton Eat Local Club chooses best restaurant 2022
Skil-Lit Café has been chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as their favorite restaurant of 2022. This new Trenton brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, its delicious food ,and its super friendly staff. “Friendly staff and the coffee was great,” said Antoinette Marchfelder, owner of...
Stray dog found in Howell Township
HOWELL, NJ – Police in Howell have picked up a suspect loitering in the area of Friendship Road Tuesday morning. At this time the only charge he’s facing is being adorably cute. The dog was found on Friendship Road. Police said the dog appears to have been freshly groomed. He’s also very friendly. If you are the owner or know the owner, please contact Howell Police Dispatch 732-938-4111. The post Stray dog found in Howell Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash
WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
bergenPAC Unveils New Lobby with Dedication Ceremony
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center's Chair of The Board of Trustees, Valerie Vainieri Huttle, announced the naming of the renovated bergenPAC lobby with a dedication ceremony held on Saturday, December 17, honoring Eileen K. Murray, to dedicate its newly renovated lobby in honor of her parents with the unveiling of the Bridget H. and James P. Murray Lobby.
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
South Jersey family thankful of kindness, Christmas miracle on Ben Franklin Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...
Government Technology
Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change
(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore
ASBURY PARK, NJ – You would never think about spending Christmas at the Jersey Shore, but a holiday staycation is a great one-day getaway from the hustle and bustle of the cities, even for locals. If you’re looking for a festive and fun place to spend Christmas this year? The Jersey Shore has a lot to offer. From great food and shopping to fun activities and attractions, here are five great Christmas destinations down the shore. Long Branch Long Branch is a great Christmas destination in New Jersey. This historic town is located at the Jersey Shore, and it is The post Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
James Dalton's "Asbury Park & Me" to Have US premiere at Stephen Crane's House
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- If you were to spend several decades of your life playing the popular clubs, portable stages, purposeful rooms, public parks and private porches of the greater Asbury Park circuit, there’s a slight but significant chance that you could get famous. As James Dalton can vouch, there’s a much greater chance that you’ll get stories — the kind of awesome anecdotes and flipped-out folklore that a veteran performer (who also booked, managed, and worked at places that range from the world-renowned Stone Pony to the long-gone Moonrock and El Lobo Negro) can boast as a badge of authenticity. On the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, 2023, the self-proclaimed “story-teller guy, song man, front man, radio personality, poet, and actor” brings a special presentation, based on a near-lifetime of lived experience, to local lovers and makers of music for the first time.
Iconic Frenchtown Brunch Spot Announces Permanent Closure After 18 Years
An iconic restaurant renowned for its farm-to-table brunch options is closing up shop at the end of the year after nearly two decades in Frenchtown.Julie Klein, owner of the Lovin’ Oven on Trenton Avenue, made the announcement on the eatery’s Facebook page Tuesday morning, stating that the restaura…
Washington Examiner
New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate
A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. Passaic County School District in northern New Jersey announced that masks would be required in all school buildings, effective Wednesday morning due to high levels of coronavirus transmission in the community.
Applications are open for the 2023 Edward T. Cone Composition Institute
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Symphony is accepting applications for the ninth annual Edward T. Cone Composition Institute. This multifaceted, tuition-free program offers four emerging composers the opportunity to have their music rehearsed and performed by the New Jersey Symphony and participate in sessions with industry leaders. The application deadline is Friday, February 24, 2023.
End of an era at NJ Shore: Joe Pesci’s waterfront mansion demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
