FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: White County Falls To East Nashville
The White County Warriors took an 11-point lead in the third quarter against East Nashville on Wednesday night, but a 30-15 close to the game led to a 60-56 loss for the Warriors. White County came out of the gates hot early, taking a 14-10 lead into the second quarter...
FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: Dragonettes Take Down Sparta In Championship, 58-38
The York Institute Dragonettes took an eight-point lead into halftime, and continued their excellent play in a dominant 58-38 win over White County in the Frank’s Christmas Shootout Championship on Wednesday. York jumped out to a 14-7 lead early thanks to a pair of Emy Crabtree three-pointers, but at...
White County Holds Off Late RBS Run, 74-70; Nia Powers Drops 35 & 17
Monday’s Frank’s Shootout finale saw the White County Warriorettes pick up a 74-70 victory over Red Boiling Springs behind 35 points and 17 rebounds from Nia Powers. 21 of Powers’ 37 points came in the first half against the Lady Bulldogs. White County improved to 11-1 overall...
White County Opens Frank’s Shootout With 71-33 Win Over Bradford
The White County Warriors cruised to a 71-33 victory over Bradford Monday evening in the first round of the Frank’s Shootout in Sparta. Tomas Paul led the way for White County, scoring 16 points in three quarters. Jake Davis added 11 points along with 10 from Tripp Pinion. The...
FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: York Advances With Dominant Win Over South Gibson
The York Institute Dragonettes took down South Gibson on Tuesday night in their second-round matchup of the Frank’s Christmas Shootout 62-47. An excellent defensive first quarter laid the groundwork for York’s victory, as they took an 18-5 lead into the second quarter. There, the Dragonettes extended the lead with an 18-16 advantage, adding up to a 36-21 lead at the halftime break.
FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: Warriors Top McMinn Central Behind Balanced Scoring
The White County Warriors clinched their spot in the Frank’s Christmas Shootout Championship with their 88-47 win over McMinn Central on Tuesday night. The Warriors got off to a hot start in the opening quarter, as they took a 27-13 lead into the second thanks to six points apiece from Jakeb Davis, Tomas Paul and Thomas Brock.
FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: Nia Powers Drops 39 & 14, Leads Sparta Over Baylor
The White County Warriorettes advanced to the Frank’s Christmas Shootout with their 77-55 win over Baylor. Both teams battled early, as Sparta led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter. The two teams went back and forth in the second as well, as the scoring was all knotted...
FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: Strong Second Half Leads York over Lady Panthers, 72-39
After a neck-and-neck first half, the York Dragonettes used a dominant third quarter to defeat Stone Memorial, 72-39, in the first round of the Frank’s Shootout in Sparta. York sophomore Reese Beaty led the Dragonettes in scoring with 21 points followed by Ellie Leffew with 18. Stone Memorial led...
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Middle Tennessee was found dead in his semi truck Friday afternoon. Morehead dispatch and a local manufacturing company got a call Friday afternoon that one of their trucks hadn’t been seen to move in 20 hours and neither they nor family could get in touch with the driver.
New parking area coming to historic downtown Lebanon square
The last few years, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said, have seen a resurgence in the downtown square, with plenty of new private investment coming in.
Tennessee Highway Patrol sobriety checkpoint scheduled for December 23, 2022
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on December 23, 2022 on Highway 70 in Smith County 0.3 miles west of Rome Baptist Church. Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers...
Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee
Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
Human remains found in Tennessee belong to missing Kentucky woman, police say
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -37-year-old Laura Anderson went missing from Whitley County five years ago. Anderson was last seen in February 2018 near a gas station off Kentucky 92 near Williamsburg. This year on December 6th human remains were found in a wooded area off APD-40 close to interstate 75...
Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
2 arrested in Lebanon gas station burglary
Two people are facing charges after being accused of stealing from a gas station in Lebanon Sunday morning.
RESIDENTS WARNED OF ASBESTOS IN DRINKING WATER, WESTERN CUMBERLAND CO
Customers of West Cumberland Utility District received a notification recently of asbestos detected in their water supply. This has alarmed several residents so we called the District to ask about the letter. CNF was told they are required to test the water supply once every nine years. When they did...
California Highway Patrol commander found dead in Tennessee
A death investigation is underway after a California Highway Patrol commander was found dead at a home in Clay County over the weekend.
Hale Charged in Burglary and Theft at Wal-Mart
A 40-year-old woman was arrested last week by Smithville Police charged in a burglary and theft at Wal-mart. In addition to those offenses, Jessica French Hale was also cited for simple possession and criminal trespassing. Chief Mark Collins said that police were summoned to a suspicious person call on Morgan...
Body of woman who went missing 5 years ago found
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WKYT/WYMT) - A body found in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports a body found Sunday evening in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. has been identified as Laura Anderson. The body was...
Agave’s Restaurant set to open in Jan.
Jackson County – The new location for Agave’s Mexican restaurant in Lafayette plans to open in January, Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal. An official opening is set for either Jan. 15 or Jan. 25. According to sources, the restaurant is waiting for certain parts before it can open.
