Clay County, TN

uppercumberlandreporter.com

FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: White County Falls To East Nashville

The White County Warriors took an 11-point lead in the third quarter against East Nashville on Wednesday night, but a 30-15 close to the game led to a 60-56 loss for the Warriors. White County came out of the gates hot early, taking a 14-10 lead into the second quarter...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: Dragonettes Take Down Sparta In Championship, 58-38

The York Institute Dragonettes took an eight-point lead into halftime, and continued their excellent play in a dominant 58-38 win over White County in the Frank’s Christmas Shootout Championship on Wednesday. York jumped out to a 14-7 lead early thanks to a pair of Emy Crabtree three-pointers, but at...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

White County Opens Frank’s Shootout With 71-33 Win Over Bradford

The White County Warriors cruised to a 71-33 victory over Bradford Monday evening in the first round of the Frank’s Shootout in Sparta. Tomas Paul led the way for White County, scoring 16 points in three quarters. Jake Davis added 11 points along with 10 from Tripp Pinion. The...
SPARTA, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: York Advances With Dominant Win Over South Gibson

The York Institute Dragonettes took down South Gibson on Tuesday night in their second-round matchup of the Frank’s Christmas Shootout 62-47. An excellent defensive first quarter laid the groundwork for York’s victory, as they took an 18-5 lead into the second quarter. There, the Dragonettes extended the lead with an 18-16 advantage, adding up to a 36-21 lead at the halftime break.
MEDINA, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: Warriors Top McMinn Central Behind Balanced Scoring

The White County Warriors clinched their spot in the Frank’s Christmas Shootout Championship with their 88-47 win over McMinn Central on Tuesday night. The Warriors got off to a hot start in the opening quarter, as they took a 27-13 lead into the second thanks to six points apiece from Jakeb Davis, Tomas Paul and Thomas Brock.
ENGLEWOOD, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: Nia Powers Drops 39 & 14, Leads Sparta Over Baylor

The White County Warriorettes advanced to the Frank’s Christmas Shootout with their 77-55 win over Baylor. Both teams battled early, as Sparta led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter. The two teams went back and forth in the second as well, as the scoring was all knotted...
SPARTA, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

FRANK’S SHOOTOUT: Strong Second Half Leads York over Lady Panthers, 72-39

After a neck-and-neck first half, the York Dragonettes used a dominant third quarter to defeat Stone Memorial, 72-39, in the first round of the Frank’s Shootout in Sparta. York sophomore Reese Beaty led the Dragonettes in scoring with 21 points followed by Ellie Leffew with 18. Stone Memorial led...
SPARTA, TN
wymt.com

Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Middle Tennessee was found dead in his semi truck Friday afternoon. Morehead dispatch and a local manufacturing company got a call Friday afternoon that one of their trucks hadn’t been seen to move in 20 hours and neither they nor family could get in touch with the driver.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee

Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
CLEVELAND, TN
wnky.com

Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
GLASGOW, KY
wjle.com

Hale Charged in Burglary and Theft at Wal-Mart

A 40-year-old woman was arrested last week by Smithville Police charged in a burglary and theft at Wal-mart. In addition to those offenses, Jessica French Hale was also cited for simple possession and criminal trespassing. Chief Mark Collins said that police were summoned to a suspicious person call on Morgan...
SMITHVILLE, TN
Wave 3

Body of woman who went missing 5 years ago found

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WKYT/WYMT) - A body found in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports a body found Sunday evening in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. has been identified as Laura Anderson. The body was...
CLEVELAND, TN
ucbjournal.com

Agave’s Restaurant set to open in Jan.

Jackson County – The new location for Agave’s Mexican restaurant in Lafayette plans to open in January, Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal. An official opening is set for either Jan. 15 or Jan. 25. According to sources, the restaurant is waiting for certain parts before it can open.
LAFAYETTE, TN

