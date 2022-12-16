ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Distinctly Montana

Rails to Trails

Rails to Trails Abandoned lines have been having a bit of a renaissance—not as thoroughfares for trains, but as multi-use trails for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, and cross-country skiers.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Prost! This Is Montana's Best German Restaurant

Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
MONTANA STATE
ecitybeat.com

Great Falls Dem, Jasmine Taylor, Reported For Hateful Online Behavior

Cascade County Democratic Central Committee official Jasmine Taylor (representative for precinct 22A) was reported and apparently suspended from Twitter for violating their hateful conduct rule. E-City Beat received an email with the following message and screenshot:. "Have had the misfortune to encounter a hateful and disgusting person on Twitter: Jasmine...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Scam targeting people on Medicare making rounds in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A scam targeting people on Medicare is making the rounds again, Cascade County Aging Services is warning. The caller identifies themselves as Medicare, and after confirming your card's number, they say they will send you a new plastic card. Aging services says you will not...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
theelectricgf.com

OPI Superintendent Arntzen in Great Falls Dec. 19

Montana Office of Public Instruction Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is hosting a community forum 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 19 in Heritage Hall at Great Falls College MSU. It's the last of a four city tour that local superintendents weren't invited to. Arntzen's office encouraged parents, school leaders and legislators to...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls Fit Republic closing doors at end of the year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fit Republic has announced it is closing its' Great Falls location on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. The organization says existing memberships will be transferred to the local Planet Fitness gym, located at 726 10th Ave South, Great Falls, MT 59405. Fit Republic says there will be...
theelectricgf.com

City approves alley vacation for new tire shop

City Commissioners voted unanimously during their Dec. 6 meeting to approve an alley vacation for the planned development of a new Discount Tire store. Staff recommended approval of the request with some conditions. The Discount Tire Company, on behalf of the property owners, requested the vacation of a portion of...
GREAT FALLS, MT

