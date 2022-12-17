ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
MOSCOW, ID
Pyramid

Utah joins growing number of states to ban TikTok on state devices

SALT LAKE CITY — If you work for the state and use a state-issued mobile phone, better stay away from TikTok. Citing security concerns, Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order Monday prohibiting a broad swath of state workers from using the TikTok app on state-owned phones, computers and other electronics. Utah joins a growing number of states in taking such action amid concerns about the Chinese government accessing delicate government data via the app, including Maryland, Texas, South Dakota, South Carolina and Nebraska, according to CBS news.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy