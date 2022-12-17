SALT LAKE CITY — If you work for the state and use a state-issued mobile phone, better stay away from TikTok. Citing security concerns, Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order Monday prohibiting a broad swath of state workers from using the TikTok app on state-owned phones, computers and other electronics. Utah joins a growing number of states in taking such action amid concerns about the Chinese government accessing delicate government data via the app, including Maryland, Texas, South Dakota, South Carolina and Nebraska, according to CBS news.

UTAH STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO