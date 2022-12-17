ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Report: Long Island home sale rate slowed significantly

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u82kb_0jmAg9Py00

A new report shows that home sales on Long Island have slowed significantly even after the major boom brought about by the pandemic.

The number of home sales that went into contract last month fell 31% compared to November 2021, according to One Key MLS data.

Real estate professionals say the drop is mostly due to skyrocketing mortgage rates. The rates have more than doubled in just the past year, reducing the number of homebuyers.

"Even as most recent as the summer, we were seeing lines out the door. You don't see that now because the buyers that were really aggressive were the buyers that were playing the interest rate and trying to get in at the best price possible,” said Seth Pitlake of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Another challenge in the housing market is low inventory. Many Long Island residents who were looking to buy a home are now using that money to renovate their existing home instead.

The Devine family in Sayville are among those who chose to renovate.

"We actually really wanted to move. We were all over the place, trying to find a house to meet our needs. When it came down to it, with interest rates, it no longer made sense,” said homeowner Patrick Devine.

Their contractor has seen this trend firsthand.

"People are taking their existing home, staying there and putting some serious money into making it their dream home,” said Michael D'Arcangelis of Unique Design Home Builders.

Real estate professionals like Pitlake say the renovations will help homeowners in the long run when it comes time to sell their home.

"If you've owned a house and you're paying a lower interest rate you know the opportunity is there in the future, whatever improvements you, do you will get back. So, more people are staying, beginning to renovate, add on,” he said.

RELATED: Ready to buy a new home, or need financial assistance? Here are some financial resources for homeowners

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 34

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News-Medical.net

Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
ctexaminer.com

If You’re Thinking About Leaping into the Third-Party Electric Market…

Most years, nearly every electric customer in Connecticut buys their electric supply through Eversource or United Illuminating, rather than attempting to navigate the market of third-party suppliers that was set up when Connecticut deregulated its electric utilities in 1998. Every Eversource and United Illuminating customer has the right to buy...
CONNECTICUT STATE
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Groundbreaking of Cold Spring Harbor Lab's $57 Million Neuroscience Research Complex

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the groundbreaking of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's $57 million Neuroscience Research Complex on Long Island. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory will undertake construction of a new, seven-acre development including three state-of the-art research buildings that will be located on Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's campus at the border of Suffolk and Nassau counties. The 36,437-square-foot Neuroscience Research Complex will further Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's scientific advancement in the areas of neurodegenerative diseases, brain-body physiology, quantitative biology, and neuro-artificial intelligence. Today's groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction for the Neuroscience Research Complex, estimated to be complete by December 2025. Empire State Development is supporting this project with a $30 million capital grant as part of the Transformative Investment Program funding allocated to Long Island.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
Lite 98.7

The 25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State

New York State is not exactly the most affordable place to live, and if your job is on this list, you're probably very familiar with the cost of living. I've found myself working a few of these jobs in my travels and I can absolutely confirm that I was underpaid. These are some of the most physically and mentally draining jobs that exist, and yet the people who work them can barely survive on their salaries. Add having a family into the mix and there's simply no way to afford to survive without a second job.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
NEW YORK STATE
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy