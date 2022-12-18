Sharon Osbourne Is Back Home Following Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne has returned home after being hospitalizedFriday due to a medical emergency.

Jack, her son, shared the news that she is now out of the hospital on his Instagram story Saturday, in a message that expressed appreciation for others’ sentiments of “love and support” for his mom.

“She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home,” Jack wrote. “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

Sharon experienced the medical event while filming the family’s Travel channel series The Osbournes: Night of Terror , according to Jack.

The Ventura County Fire Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that an EMS team responded to an emergency call at the Glen Tavern Inn at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and that a patient was taken to the Santa Paula Hospital. Santa Paula Police chief Don Aguilar confirmed to THR that the patient was Osbourne.

Osbourne, 70, is a TV personality and music manager who shares three children with rocker Ozzy Osbourne, her husband of 40 years.

She revealed in November 2012 that she had undergone a double mastectomy due to her predisposed risk for breast cancer. Osbourne underwent surgery for colon cancer in 2002, and her health journey was featured on the family’s MTV unscripted series, The Osbournes .

Osbourne exited CBS series The Talk in March 2021 after 11 seasons as a panelist following an on-air debate about racism and multiple accusations of racist comments.

In May, Osbourne’s daughter Aimee, 39, was among those to escape a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed a 26-year-old music producer.

