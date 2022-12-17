Read full article on original website
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Tapas bar headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
accesswdun.com
Frankie Ferguson Loudermilk Henslee
Frankie Ferguson Loudermilk Henslee, age 84, of Demorest, Georgia crossed over to be with The Lord on Wednesday, December 22, 2022 following an extended illness. Mrs. Henslee was born on October 3, 1938 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Frank and Bonnie Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John P. Loudermilk; sons, Mark Loudermilk, John Frank Loudermilk; and granddaughter, Margaret Ansley; sister, Linda Amos.
accesswdun.com
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan, age 50 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born in Greenville, South Carolina on October 25, 1972, she was a daughter of Judy Burts Poole of Demorest, Georgia & the late Larry James Roberts. Kimberly was a homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, fishing, and gardening. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
accesswdun.com
Tracy Cosbey Farmer
Tracy Cosbey Farmer, age 50 of Gainesville GA, passed away on Tuesday December 20, 2022 at the Emory University Hospital, Atlanta , GA. Tracy was born on August 9, 1972 to James Cosbey and Peggy Jean Farmer. He is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Farmer. Left to cherish...
accesswdun.com
Julius Harold Dickerson, Jr.
Julius Harold Dickerson Jr. “Jute” age 86, of Dillard, Georgia passed away on December 20, 2022. Jute was born the son of the late Julius Harold Dickerson Sr. and the late Louise Fowler Dickerson on May 28, 1936 in Clayton, Georgia. He was a graduate of Rabun County High School Class of 1954. In his professional life Jute worked as an engineer for Burlington Industries, Sangamo Weston, Rockwell International, Lockheed, and Siemens. He was involved in the aerospace industry as a fireman during the Atlas Rocket Tests at Cape Canaveral.
accesswdun.com
Marion Kay Smith Moon
Mrs. Marion Kay Smith Moon, age 80 of Toccoa passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Pruitt Health Toccoa. A daughter of the late William Terrell Smith and Martha Cecile Jones Smith, she was born July 8, 1942 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived for a number of years. She was a 1960 graduate of Toccoa High School and later attended Business School in Atlanta. She was employed with Coats and Clark while living in Toccoa. She later moved to Augusta, Georgia where she lived for 40 years. While living in Augusta, she managed apartments for about 37 years. She was a member of Pine View Baptist Church in Martinez, Georgia. She has been back in Toccoa for about four years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Lynn Kesler and by a brother, Ken Smith.
accesswdun.com
James Michael “Train” Clark
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of James Michael “Train” Clark, age 54 of Carlton, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Mr. Clark was born in Athens, Georgia a son of the late Bobby R. Clark and Evelyn Mathis Clark Lilly of Turtletown, Tennessee. Mr. Clark was a Controller for Gold Kist Poultry for thirty years and was a Harley Davidson Enthusiast.
accesswdun.com
Mary A. Gipson
Mary A Gipson, age 83 of Braselton GA, passed away on Wednesday December 21, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on July 17, 1939 to James Calvin and Naomi Louise Gipson. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kenneth Ellias Ebersole. She is survived by her son; John Henry Ebersole; sisters; Maggie F Allison & Nancy Elaine Neff both of Flowery Branch, GA; brother; James Larry Gipson, York, PA; grandchildren; Jenny Marie Mise, Mahanoy City, PA; Johnny Lynn Ebersole, Martin, GA; Brandy Nichole Ebersole, Cannon, GA; Zachary Ebersole, Cannon, GA; 8 great grandchildren.
accesswdun.com
Margaret Ann Gee
Margaret Ann Gee, 88, of Dawsonville passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 following a period of declining health. Born May 16, 1934 to the late Charles Lawrence and Dessie Margaret Townsend, she was a lifelong resident of Dawson County. Mrs. Gee retired from the accounting department at ConAgra following over 30 years of service. She enjoyed working in her yard, bowling and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. A member of Liberty Baptist Church, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene “Fig” Gee; daughter, Charlotte Ann Abercrombie; brothers, Lawrence Jackson Townsend, Larry Albano; and a sister, Barbara Joe Townsend Daniel.
accesswdun.com
Willie Jim Gregory Free
Willie Jim Gregory Free, age 89, of Buford, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Franklin James Free; daughter, Peggy Estell Ray. She is survived by her children, Barbara Stacy, KY, Louise (Jerome) Ray, Buford, GA, Larry (Penny) Free, Maysville, GA, Robert Free, Flowery Branch, GA; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; 2 nephews; several cousins. Mrs. Free was born on March 22, 1933 in Walton County. She was a 1950 graduate of Lawrenceville High School, Lawrenceville, GA. Mrs. Free was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Buford, GA. She was retired from Lovable in Buford, GA after 6 years. She also retired from McTavish Furniture Company after 10 years of service.
accesswdun.com
MBB: Georgia rallies to defeat Chattanooga, 72-65
ATHENS, Ga. — Despite not holding a lead until the three-minute mark, the Georgia men’s basketball team rode a second-half comeback to a 72-65 victory over Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia (9-3) was led in scoring by junior Kario Oquendo, who tallied a season-high 22 points...
accesswdun.com
NGMC Gainesville applies for Level 1 Trauma Certification
The Northeast Georgia Medical Center submitted its application at the end of November to upgrade to a level one trauma center. The medical center has been designated as a level two trauma facility since 2013. From a patient care standpoint, the difference between the two levels is minor. The main changes begin with educating new doctors, nurses, surgeons and psychiatrists. Certification as a level one trauma center provides a major selling point in attracting medical industry professionals, allowing the medical center to focus on research and resident training.
accesswdun.com
Syre Denzel Scott King
On December 12, 2022, Heaven received a precious baby boy, Syre Denzel Scott King of Dahlonega. Although only in this world for six weeks, his life continues in the presence of God. Syre was born on December 25, 2022, to Trinity Grizzle and Jerime King. He was welcomed in Heaven...
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: Lakeview edges Rabun Co.; Commerce beats Lincoln Co.
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Tayden Ware scored 20 points to help lead the Lakeview boys past Rabun County, 61-60, at home on Wednesday. Ware was one of three Lions in double figures. Brock Graham hit for 15 points, and Jack Collins chipped in 14. Justyce Sadler had 7. COMMERCE 58,
accesswdun.com
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man
A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
accesswdun.com
Dawson and Gwinnett Counties to open warming shelters
Gwinnett County and Dawson County are opening temporary warming shelters for those in need of emergency shelter as the temperature drops in the region. Dawson County will have a warming shelter at Rock Creek Park gym, located at 445 Martin Rd., Dawsonville, Ga. The shelter will be open to the public from 5 p.m. on December 22 until December 25 at 7 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center
A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
accesswdun.com
Funeral services set Tuesday for fallen Gwinnett County senior corrections officer
Gwinnett County police have announced funeral arrangements for Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner, who was shot and killed last week. The funeral service for 59-year-old Riner will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at North Metro Church, 1026 Old Peachtree Road NE, Lawrenceville. Immediately after the church service, a...
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Chestatee routs Forsyth Central; Hab knocks off Lakeview; Buford wins; White Co. falls
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Addison Boyd scored 13 points to lead the Chestatee girls past Forsyth Central, 64-19, at home on Tuesday. Boyd was one of three Lady War Eagles (8-3, 3-1) in double figures. Sierra Yarbrough and Riley Black added 11 points each, and Caroline Bull chipped in 8.
accesswdun.com
Monday afternoon fire causes extensive damage to Baldwin home
No one was hurt, but a house in Baldwin experienced extensive damage after a fire Monday afternoon. Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home on 140 Hill Road around 2:19 p.m. Smoke and flames were showing, so crews made an aggressive interior attack.
accesswdun.com
Hiawassee woman charged with intentionally running over teen
A Hiawassee woman was jailed Friday after a Towns County deputy witnessed her allegedly swerve a vehicle off the roadway in an aggressive manner to intentionally run over a teenage girl. Samantha Beck, 40, was arrested at the scene and charged by both the sheriff’s office and Georgia State Patrol....
