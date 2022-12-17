ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Frankie Ferguson Loudermilk Henslee

Frankie Ferguson Loudermilk Henslee, age 84, of Demorest, Georgia crossed over to be with The Lord on Wednesday, December 22, 2022 following an extended illness. Mrs. Henslee was born on October 3, 1938 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Frank and Bonnie Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John P. Loudermilk; sons, Mark Loudermilk, John Frank Loudermilk; and granddaughter, Margaret Ansley; sister, Linda Amos.
DEMOREST, GA
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan

Kimberly Michelle Sheridan, age 50 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born in Greenville, South Carolina on October 25, 1972, she was a daughter of Judy Burts Poole of Demorest, Georgia & the late Larry James Roberts. Kimberly was a homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, fishing, and gardening. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Tracy Cosbey Farmer

Tracy Cosbey Farmer, age 50 of Gainesville GA, passed away on Tuesday December 20, 2022 at the Emory University Hospital, Atlanta , GA. Tracy was born on August 9, 1972 to James Cosbey and Peggy Jean Farmer. He is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Farmer. Left to cherish...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Julius Harold Dickerson, Jr.

Julius Harold Dickerson Jr. “Jute” age 86, of Dillard, Georgia passed away on December 20, 2022. Jute was born the son of the late Julius Harold Dickerson Sr. and the late Louise Fowler Dickerson on May 28, 1936 in Clayton, Georgia. He was a graduate of Rabun County High School Class of 1954. In his professional life Jute worked as an engineer for Burlington Industries, Sangamo Weston, Rockwell International, Lockheed, and Siemens. He was involved in the aerospace industry as a fireman during the Atlas Rocket Tests at Cape Canaveral.
DILLARD, GA
Marion Kay Smith Moon

Mrs. Marion Kay Smith Moon, age 80 of Toccoa passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Pruitt Health Toccoa. A daughter of the late William Terrell Smith and Martha Cecile Jones Smith, she was born July 8, 1942 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived for a number of years. She was a 1960 graduate of Toccoa High School and later attended Business School in Atlanta. She was employed with Coats and Clark while living in Toccoa. She later moved to Augusta, Georgia where she lived for 40 years. While living in Augusta, she managed apartments for about 37 years. She was a member of Pine View Baptist Church in Martinez, Georgia. She has been back in Toccoa for about four years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Lynn Kesler and by a brother, Ken Smith.
TOCCOA, GA
James Michael “Train” Clark

Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of James Michael “Train” Clark, age 54 of Carlton, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Mr. Clark was born in Athens, Georgia a son of the late Bobby R. Clark and Evelyn Mathis Clark Lilly of Turtletown, Tennessee. Mr. Clark was a Controller for Gold Kist Poultry for thirty years and was a Harley Davidson Enthusiast.
JEFFERSON, GA
Mary A. Gipson

Mary A Gipson, age 83 of Braselton GA, passed away on Wednesday December 21, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on July 17, 1939 to James Calvin and Naomi Louise Gipson. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kenneth Ellias Ebersole. She is survived by her son; John Henry Ebersole; sisters; Maggie F Allison & Nancy Elaine Neff both of Flowery Branch, GA; brother; James Larry Gipson, York, PA; grandchildren; Jenny Marie Mise, Mahanoy City, PA; Johnny Lynn Ebersole, Martin, GA; Brandy Nichole Ebersole, Cannon, GA; Zachary Ebersole, Cannon, GA; 8 great grandchildren.
BRASELTON, GA
Margaret Ann Gee

Margaret Ann Gee, 88, of Dawsonville passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 following a period of declining health. Born May 16, 1934 to the late Charles Lawrence and Dessie Margaret Townsend, she was a lifelong resident of Dawson County. Mrs. Gee retired from the accounting department at ConAgra following over 30 years of service. She enjoyed working in her yard, bowling and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. A member of Liberty Baptist Church, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene “Fig” Gee; daughter, Charlotte Ann Abercrombie; brothers, Lawrence Jackson Townsend, Larry Albano; and a sister, Barbara Joe Townsend Daniel.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
Willie Jim Gregory Free

Willie Jim Gregory Free, age 89, of Buford, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Franklin James Free; daughter, Peggy Estell Ray. She is survived by her children, Barbara Stacy, KY, Louise (Jerome) Ray, Buford, GA, Larry (Penny) Free, Maysville, GA, Robert Free, Flowery Branch, GA; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; 2 nephews; several cousins. Mrs. Free was born on March 22, 1933 in Walton County. She was a 1950 graduate of Lawrenceville High School, Lawrenceville, GA. Mrs. Free was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Buford, GA. She was retired from Lovable in Buford, GA after 6 years. She also retired from McTavish Furniture Company after 10 years of service.
BUFORD, GA
MBB: Georgia rallies to defeat Chattanooga, 72-65

ATHENS, Ga. — Despite not holding a lead until the three-minute mark, the Georgia men’s basketball team rode a second-half comeback to a 72-65 victory over Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia (9-3) was led in scoring by junior Kario Oquendo, who tallied a season-high 22 points...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NGMC Gainesville applies for Level 1 Trauma Certification

The Northeast Georgia Medical Center submitted its application at the end of November to upgrade to a level one trauma center. The medical center has been designated as a level two trauma facility since 2013. From a patient care standpoint, the difference between the two levels is minor. The main changes begin with educating new doctors, nurses, surgeons and psychiatrists. Certification as a level one trauma center provides a major selling point in attracting medical industry professionals, allowing the medical center to focus on research and resident training.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Syre Denzel Scott King

On December 12, 2022, Heaven received a precious baby boy, Syre Denzel Scott King of Dahlonega. Although only in this world for six weeks, his life continues in the presence of God. Syre was born on December 25, 2022, to Trinity Grizzle and Jerime King. He was welcomed in Heaven...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man

A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Dawson and Gwinnett Counties to open warming shelters

Gwinnett County and Dawson County are opening temporary warming shelters for those in need of emergency shelter as the temperature drops in the region. Dawson County will have a warming shelter at Rock Creek Park gym, located at 445 Martin Rd., Dawsonville, Ga. The shelter will be open to the public from 5 p.m. on December 22 until December 25 at 7 p.m.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center

A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
TOCCOA, GA
Monday afternoon fire causes extensive damage to Baldwin home

No one was hurt, but a house in Baldwin experienced extensive damage after a fire Monday afternoon. Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home on 140 Hill Road around 2:19 p.m. Smoke and flames were showing, so crews made an aggressive interior attack.
BALDWIN, GA
Hiawassee woman charged with intentionally running over teen

A Hiawassee woman was jailed Friday after a Towns County deputy witnessed her allegedly swerve a vehicle off the roadway in an aggressive manner to intentionally run over a teenage girl. Samantha Beck, 40, was arrested at the scene and charged by both the sheriff’s office and Georgia State Patrol....
HIAWASSEE, GA

