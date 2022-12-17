ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusunderground.com

Hilliard Ranks #4 in Ohio For Highest Household Expenses

According to a new report from bill payment app doxo, the City of Hilliard ranked number four in the State of Ohio for highest household bills. Based on the research behind the study, the average Hilliard resident pays $2,575 per month for a combined cost of mortgage/rent, household utilities, insurance, car payment, mobile phone, security and more. Those costs rank 36.4% higher than the national average of $2,003 per month.
HILLIARD, OH
columbusunderground.com

MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans

Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus. According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Toppan Merrill to close Grove City facility, lay off 93 employees

GROVE CITY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A financial printing and communications solutions company is closing its Central Ohio facility and cutting nearly 100 jobs. Toppan Merrill LLC, a New York-based firm that is part of Toppan Inc., will shutter its office at 3400 Southpark Place in Grove City, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Ohio. The closure will impact 93 employees.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into the late hours Tuesday, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle, or the woman who is accused of taking both. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Franklin County eviction filings surpassing pre-pandemic levels

Near the start of the pandemic, governments put various protections in place to keep people in their homes if they fell behind on rent. It's been over a year since the last COVID-related eviction moratorium expired, and central Ohio eviction filings have been creeping up ever since. Sarah Huelskoetter is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution

Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
OHIO STATE
chainstoreage.com

Easton Town Center opens 10 first-in-Ohio tenants

Ohio’s biggest retail center—which recently unveiled a new luxury lineup—has presented holiday shoppers with 10 stores and restaurants never before seen in the state. Easton Town Center in Columbus landed the nation’s second Amazon Style location, where shoppers can scan QR codes on favored items to receive a list of fashions that meet their preferences. They can continue to shop while trying on clothes in fitting rooms, using an interactive app to rate items and have more delivered to them through a two-way closet.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Burgers in Columbus

Burgers. The classic food item that might be more American than baseball and apple pie combined. They can be found on the menu at just about any casual restaurant, but many places throughout Columbus specialize in these sandwiches, and our readers know where to go to find them. For the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Neighbors watch Columbus officers stand guard at short-term rental after triple shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 22-year-old men are in critical condition after being shot at a University District home early Monday. Police said a 21-year-old man was also grazed when somebody sprayed bullets into a short-term rental property around 12:30 a.m. So far, no names of the victims have been released. Investigators have not talked about a motive or persons of interest in the case.
COLUMBUS, OH

