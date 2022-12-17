Read full article on original website
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Hilliard Ranks #4 in Ohio For Highest Household Expenses
According to a new report from bill payment app doxo, the City of Hilliard ranked number four in the State of Ohio for highest household bills. Based on the research behind the study, the average Hilliard resident pays $2,575 per month for a combined cost of mortgage/rent, household utilities, insurance, car payment, mobile phone, security and more. Those costs rank 36.4% higher than the national average of $2,003 per month.
MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans
Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
Dairy Queen franchise slated to open its doors in Pataskala, but with a date change
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The newest Dairy Queen Grill and Chill location in central Ohio is scheduled to open its doors Thursday, after threats of a potential winter storm pushed its first day in business one day sooner. The soft-serve ice cream and fast food chain location will be at 1500 E. Broad St. in […]
Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus. According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said […]
What experts say to do to prevent your pipes from freezing during frigid weekend
With single digit temperatures expected over the weekend, plumbing experts say you need to keep your water pipes prepared for the cold weather ahead. What experts say to do to prevent your pipes from …. With single digit temperatures expected over the weekend, plumbing experts say you need to keep...
Toppan Merrill to close Grove City facility, lay off 93 employees
GROVE CITY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A financial printing and communications solutions company is closing its Central Ohio facility and cutting nearly 100 jobs. Toppan Merrill LLC, a New York-based firm that is part of Toppan Inc., will shutter its office at 3400 Southpark Place in Grove City, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Ohio. The closure will impact 93 employees.
Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus
If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into the late hours Tuesday, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle, or the woman who is accused of taking both. […]
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
Franklin County eviction filings surpassing pre-pandemic levels
Near the start of the pandemic, governments put various protections in place to keep people in their homes if they fell behind on rent. It's been over a year since the last COVID-related eviction moratorium expired, and central Ohio eviction filings have been creeping up ever since. Sarah Huelskoetter is...
Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution
Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
Easton Town Center opens 10 first-in-Ohio tenants
Ohio’s biggest retail center—which recently unveiled a new luxury lineup—has presented holiday shoppers with 10 stores and restaurants never before seen in the state. Easton Town Center in Columbus landed the nation’s second Amazon Style location, where shoppers can scan QR codes on favored items to receive a list of fashions that meet their preferences. They can continue to shop while trying on clothes in fitting rooms, using an interactive app to rate items and have more delivered to them through a two-way closet.
Search for missing twin boy expands to 5 more states as he's believed to be in danger, Northeast Ohio braces for winter storm, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Columbus police have expanded their search for 5-month-old Kason Thomas to include five more states, after the running car that...
The Top 10 Burgers in Columbus
Burgers. The classic food item that might be more American than baseball and apple pie combined. They can be found on the menu at just about any casual restaurant, but many places throughout Columbus specialize in these sandwiches, and our readers know where to go to find them. For the...
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports...
Neighbors watch Columbus officers stand guard at short-term rental after triple shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 22-year-old men are in critical condition after being shot at a University District home early Monday. Police said a 21-year-old man was also grazed when somebody sprayed bullets into a short-term rental property around 12:30 a.m. So far, no names of the victims have been released. Investigators have not talked about a motive or persons of interest in the case.
Police: 3 injured in shooting at Vrbo property near Ohio State University
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three men were shot during a party at a short-term rental property near the University District on the city’s north side early Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two of the men were critically injured. Officers were called to the home in...
Person shot in leg amid argument at southeast Columbus fast-food restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg during an argument at a fast-food restaurant. A sergeant with Columbus police's public information office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon inside a Wendy's in the 4300 block of Refugee Road. Police...
