How to Start the First Dose Missions in GTA 5 Online
The first part of the First Dose missions is now available in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Our guide will show you how to start the First Dose missions. First Dose is a set of six missions in the GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC designed for either a solo play or as a cooperative undertaking for up to four players. Only the first part of the First Dose set of missions is released, the second part is coming in early 2023.
Destiny 2: How to Farm Dawning Ingredients Quickly
Looking to farm as many Dawning ingredients as possible in Destiny 2? We've got you covered. The Dawning 2022 event in Destiny 2 has a lot of ingredients that you’ll use to make the dozens of holiday treat recipes, which you’ll then gift to your NPC allies across the system. The trouble is, until you unlock the Bountiful Harvest upgrade at Eva Levante, the event vendor, getting enough ingredients can be a bit tedious.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Review – Zack Fair in Love and War
Liberated of its original hardware, does Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion take the PSP darling to new heights?. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is an easy sell for anyone like me. This shiny new version is the game you remember, not what the original has aged into. There are issues still, but so much has been done with this remake to keep its goodwill alive, especially for a game very much of its time mechanically. It’s not just a joy to revisit and see Zack Fair back in action, but it's borderline-vital for anyone invested at all in the FFVII CU.
GTA 5 Online: How to Get the Railgun
Here's a quick scoop on how to get the upcoming Coil Railgun weapon in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online is huge update that's only going to grow as more content is added in the coming months, including a Coil Railgun.
High on Life: How to Beat Nipulon
Follow our tips if you want to know how to beat Nipulon in High on Life. The battle with Nipulon boss takes place right before you take on the final boss of the game in High on Life. This fight is tricky, as it consists of several phases that take place both inside and outside of his office.
Need For Speed: Unbound — How to Turn Off Effects
The stylish visual effects bring a new sense of flair to Need for Speed Unbound. If you find them distracting, though, there are ways to turn most of them off. There are a handful of things that make Need for Speed: Unbound remarkable. Among these standout features are all the stylish little graphical touches and effects coming from your exhaust that give Unbound a unique visual style. These cartoonish effects lend an additional dimension to your car amid otherwise realistic art style of the game.
Dragon Quest Treasures Review: A Youthful Adventure
Though aimed at younger players, Dragon Quest Treasures is an adventure for everyone. Dragon Quest Treasures is an offshoot adventure of Dragon Quest XI, focusing on the child versions of two characters from the much-beloved JRPG. Taking the roles of young aspiring treasure hunting twins, Erik and Mia, Treasures definitely feels aimed at younger players in the same vein as Monster Hunter Stories. It’s bright and colorful and has plenty to do, but it simplifies many of the elements of JRPGs to make it more accessible.
Up-Switch Orion Review: Bigger Doesn't Equal Better
There are things to love about the Orion portable gaming screen from Up-Switch, but not everything's roses. One thing I adore about the Nintendo Switch is its portability. Taking the system and a great catalog of games anywhere is a big selling point. But sometimes I wish it had a bigger screen, and I imagine I’m not the only Switch owner to think that.
Destiny 2: Stay Frosty Pulse Rifle God Roll Guide
The Stay Frost Pulse Rifle is a new weapon in Destiny 2's The Dawning event for 2022. Here are the god rolls you'll want to be hunting. With every new Dawning event in Destiny 2 comes a new Dawning-themed weapon. For the 2022 event, that weapon is the Stay Frosty Pulse Rifle, a Stasis-element Lightweight Frame Rifle.
High on Life Review: Space Cowboy
High on Life is nothing if not unique, though its writing and mechanics only go so far. High on Life is a blinding cacophony of colors, goopy fluids, and crass jokes, all of which combine into one of the most baffling experiences of the entire year. That's both good and bad as High on Life is certainly a unique experience, though the humor and shooting start to overstay their welcome.
Risk of Rain Returns Announced for 2023 Release
There's more Risk of Rain on the horizon. Gearbox Publishing and developer Hopoo Games are remaking the original Risk of Rain, it has been announced. A complete rebuild of the popular 2013 roguelike, the appropriately titled Risk of Rain Returns brings a number of enhancements and improvements to the formula, many of which were gleaned from the development of 2019's Risk of Rain 2. It will release on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
