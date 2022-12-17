Liberated of its original hardware, does Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion take the PSP darling to new heights?. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is an easy sell for anyone like me. This shiny new version is the game you remember, not what the original has aged into. There are issues still, but so much has been done with this remake to keep its goodwill alive, especially for a game very much of its time mechanically. It’s not just a joy to revisit and see Zack Fair back in action, but it's borderline-vital for anyone invested at all in the FFVII CU.

1 DAY AGO