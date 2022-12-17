There appears to be confusion about how money donated to the Lewes Public Art Committee is being used. The committee has collected more than $10,000 in donations. Donors were told the money would be kept separate from the city’s budget. City staff thought the money was supposed to be spent. In a letter to the committee, City Manager Ann Marie Townshend said staff was debiting the committee’s expenses from donations before tapping into money the city allocated in its budget.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO