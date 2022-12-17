Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEL 1150AM
DNREC to start dredging work on Assawoman Canal, White Creek
A major connector for boaters between Ocean City, Maryland and the Bethany & Ocean View, Delaware areas will begin to be dredged in 2023. DNREC announced they are beginning a $4.685 million, three-month project that will deepen White Creek, the connector between the Indian River Bay and the Assawoman Canal, which ultimately links to the Assawoman and Isle of Wight Bays.
Cape Gazette
Lewes council to discuss public art donations
There appears to be confusion about how money donated to the Lewes Public Art Committee is being used. The committee has collected more than $10,000 in donations. Donors were told the money would be kept separate from the city’s budget. City staff thought the money was supposed to be spent. In a letter to the committee, City Manager Ann Marie Townshend said staff was debiting the committee’s expenses from donations before tapping into money the city allocated in its budget.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth streetscape project could cost $50 million
Rehoboth Beach commissioners got their first all-in cost estimate for a proposed streetscape project on Baltimore and Wilmington avenues, and if underground utilities are included, the price tag for the project could run $50 million and take years to complete. In early 2021, city officials began exploring what it would...
WMDT.com
Milford “tent city” residents clearing out as land is set for development
MILFORD, Del. – If you turn down East Masten Circle in Milford, and follow a trail into the woods, you’ll find a tent city. About 40 to 50 homeless individuals stay there at any given time. As those staying at the camp prepare for plummeting temperatures, they’re now...
Cape Gazette
Milton council passes wireless ordinance
After a lengthy gestation period, Milton Town Council crossed the finish line by unanimously approving an ordinance that would formally lay out the rules for companies seeking to construct wireless antennas within town. The new ordinance would add a subsection to zoning code dealing specifically with wireless communications antennas. Town...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Avenue bathrooms block beautiful Christmas tree
I would encourage everyone in Rehoboth to visit the Bandstand area and admire the beautiful Christmas tree the city has decorated. Bad Hair Day on Lake Avenue is also very pretty. It is too bad the building of public restrooms blocks the approaching view of this beautiful Christmas tree, and...
Cape Gazette
Nassau Valley Vineyard is a local gem
Cape Gazette
Caboose heads to Lewes
Work is underway to transport a restored Pennsylvania Railroad caboose from Georgetown to Lewes, where it will be displayed on a preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center. Through the efforts of the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association, the caboose was purchased last December...
Cape Gazette
Touch of Italy delights at the holidays
Cape Gazette
Blue Rock Financial Group expands to new Rehoboth office
Blue Rock Financial Group recently announced its new office location at 37458 Oyster House Road, Rehoboth Beach. The move stems from Blue Rock’s unprecedented growth the last few years and its solid commitment to serving the Rehoboth/Lewes community. This new location will enable the firm to better accommodate the increased demand for its financial planning services from both new and existing clients in Sussex County.
oceancity.com
4 Webcams from Hotels in Ocean City, MD
It’s almost Christmas and some of us are hunkering down as the cold weather approaches from Canada. Some of us have snow and some of us are watching the waves in Ocean City, dreaming of summer. We are here to help you check out Ocean City, MD right now,...
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 12/21/22
Ellendale New Year’s Day parade entries due Dec. 23. The Town of Ellendale announced entry is open for its New Year's Day Parade, which starts at 12 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, processing down Main Street. Participants must register by Friday, Dec. 23, by filling out the form at ellendale.delaware.gov/annual-new-years-day-parade.
Cape Gazette
Bring the Kalmar Nyckel back to Lewes
Dredging our little harbor is an expensive operation, which would likely need to be repeated every eight or 10 years to keep the water deep enough to float the Kalmar Nyckel. But it is well worth doing. The official tall ship of Delaware is far more than just the beautiful...
Cape Gazette
William E. Rickards, loved the Lord
William E. Rickards, 90, of Milford, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Silver Lake Center in Dover. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. John 2nd Baptist Church Cemetery, 26602 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro. Arrangements by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro. Letters of...
Cape Gazette
Beebe plan for Millsboro emergency department moves forward
During its most recent public meeting, the Delaware Health Resources Board voted in open session to approve Beebe Healthcare’s proposal to build a hybrid freestanding adult and pediatric emergency department in Millsboro. The 24/7 hybrid emergency department is planned to offer a combination of adult and pediatric emergency and...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Elementary students facilitate food drive
Rehoboth Elementary School students in Scott Pierce’s classroom participated in the 39th annual Caroling on The Circle campaign. Each year, this gathering doubles as a community singing event in Georgetown and a food drive for hungry families in Sussex County. Pierce has been incorporating the food drive project into...
Cape Gazette
Surf Bagel in Milford is now open
The Surf Bagel on NE Front Street in Milford has opened. This is the first expansion of the popular breakfast and lunch restaurant since SoDel Concepts purchased it about a year ago. Brothers Dave and Tom Vitella founded the bagel business near Five Points in 2004. They opened a second...
Cape Gazette
Eugene Alexander Baeurle, generous heart
Gene was born and raised in Scranton, Pa., and was preceded in death by his parents Alexander and Margaret Baeurle, as well as his sister Margaret Baeurle Little. Gene is survived by his three children, their spouses and eight grandchildren: Michael Baeurle (Rebecca Baeurle) children: Kate and Alex, James Baeurle (Courtney Baeurle) children: Lucy (Will Kesley), Lily and Grace, and Annmarie Baeurle Borcky (Richard Borcky): children: Ben, Brianne and Brett. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, James Lavelle (Linda); and eight nieces and nephews.
Cape Gazette
Find special gifts at Shore Silver
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center sets upcoming events
The Cape Henlopen Senior Center announced its upcoming special events. Jackpot Bingo, held once a month, is set for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per person. A great lunch is available for a reasonable price. Penny Bingo is offered at 11:45 a.m. the remaining Wednesdays of each month.
