The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati has received a $50 million gift from local philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath, WLWT5 reports. The largest gift in the 83-year history of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati is designed to inspire others to donate and support initiatives such as the organization’s youth workforce development program. The couple was moved to make the gift because of Harry Fath’s experience as a high school volunteer at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

1 DAY AGO