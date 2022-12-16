Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uga.edu
Fall 2022 graduates celebrate hard work, new challenges
Hard work is rewarded, said the speakers at the fall convocation ceremony for the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, and this year’s crop of graduates should soon harvest their benefits. That was the message brought to this year’s fall graduating class, as 65 undergraduate...
uga.edu
The Jerry Tanner Show – 2022 Peach Bowl: Ohio State
Vandy > Florida > Utah > Southern Cal, and because of that, UGA plays Ohio State for the second time ever. Also, Vandy > Southern Cal?. Your Georgia Bulldogs have rung the bell all season long, and they’re not slowing down any time soon! Ring the bell alongside your undefeated Dawgs by donating to your favorite school, college, department or campus resource! Give a gift of any amount and receive a spirited, limited-edition sticker sheet as a thank you: give.uga.edu/gloryglory.
uga.edu
New vice president for government relations announced
Kevin Abernethy has considerable experience in both state and federal relations. Kevin Abernethy, an attorney who presently serves as chief of the civil division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, has been selected as vice president for government relations at the University of Georgia effective Jan. 17, 2023.
Comments / 0