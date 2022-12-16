Vandy > Florida > Utah > Southern Cal, and because of that, UGA plays Ohio State for the second time ever. Also, Vandy > Southern Cal?. Your Georgia Bulldogs have rung the bell all season long, and they’re not slowing down any time soon! Ring the bell alongside your undefeated Dawgs by donating to your favorite school, college, department or campus resource! Give a gift of any amount and receive a spirited, limited-edition sticker sheet as a thank you: give.uga.edu/gloryglory.

ATHENS, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO