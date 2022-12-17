The University of New Mexico Center for Environmental Arts and Humanities is celebrating, and with good cause. They recently received an award for their successful project at the prestigious 2022 Venice Biennale Art exhibition Personal Structures, which was organized and hosted by the European Cultural Centre (ECC) in Venice, Italy. Personal Structures included 192 projects from 51 countries and was seen by more than 520,000 visitors.

