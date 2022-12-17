ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

unm.edu

COEHS class advocacy changes national guiding document

Guiding principles for all of physical education just got a facelift thanks to the University of New Mexico’s College of Education & Human Sciences (COEHS). The effort to guide inclusive principles and actions came from one undergraduate course led by Assistant Professor Victoria Shiver. In PEP 319, teacher candidates...
unm.edu

UNM researcher receives $1.5 million to study fetal alcohol exposure and memory

One researcher at The University of New Mexico is leading the charge to better care for and understand a diagnosis which affects dozens of babies taking their first breath. Psychology Associate Professor Benjamin Clark is studying memory loss in those affected by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASDs). These are a...
unm.edu

New Mexico in Focus considers lessons from drought, fire, and flood

This week, New Mexico in Focus considers the lessons that drought, fire, and flood taught us in 2022. Laura Paskus sits down with New Mexico State Forestry’s Collin Haffey and Staci Timmons with the New Mexico Bureau of Geology & Mineral Resources to talk about fire, post-fire flooding, and also the state’s water challenges.
unm.edu

UNM group receives award for Venice Biennale project

The University of New Mexico Center for Environmental Arts and Humanities is celebrating, and with good cause. They recently received an award for their successful project at the prestigious 2022 Venice Biennale Art exhibition Personal Structures, which was organized and hosted by the European Cultural Centre (ECC) in Venice, Italy. Personal Structures included 192 projects from 51 countries and was seen by more than 520,000 visitors.
