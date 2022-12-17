Read full article on original website
Homeless family of 3 needs Christmas love in their life
Editor’s Note: This is one of many stories on families needing help this Christmas. As of Monday afternoon, the United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa program had 71 families still needing help. So far this holiday season, they have helped 1,900 families — 410 more than at this date last year.
Death of son, loss of job leaves grandson without Christmas
Editor’s Note: This is one of many stories on families needing help this Christmas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa program had 149 families still needing help. So far this holiday season, they have helped 1,900 families — 410 more than at this date last year.
Mt. Pleasant Library’s Page Turners Book Club shares Christmas cookies
Mt. Pleasant Library’s Page Turners Book Club met on Dec. 13 to review their December book selection “A Red Bird Christmas” by Fannie Flagg. Inspired by the moving tale of a small town and its inhabitants that were charmed by an injured Cardinal and a little girl, the book club members reflected on the lives of the book’s characters and shared their own holiday stories. And in celebration of Christmas, the Page Turners held their annual cookie exchange.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County help families this Christmas
While the headquarters for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County is tucked away on the east side of Provo, their presence is felt in numerous area schools. During the Christmas season, the club and its sponsors join hands and hearts to donate to children and families in need.
Father, son create sleeping bag for homeless out of grocery sacks, trash bags
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan man and his teenage son believe they have a solution that could help people forced to spend the nights out in the cold to stay warm. Merrick Maxfield said the idea came to him in the middle of the night a few weeks ago.
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told 2News they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
Family’s accident, illness have left little boy in need of Santa
Editor’s Note: This is one of many stories on families needing help this Christmas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa program had 238 families still needing help. So far this holiday season, they have helped 1,900 families — 410 more than at this date last year.
Couple uses mental health break to create graham cracker Christmas at Hogwarts
Graham crackers and frosting go together like peanut butter and jelly or Santa Claus and reindeer. For that reason, it is not surprising that James Kissell and his wife, Stephanie Gaufin, have become an international sensation with their Gingerbread Therapy graham cracker creations. Taking up most of his mother-in-law’s kitchen...
Mom on disability needs a Santa for her two mentally challenged daughters
Editor’s Note: This is one of many stories on families needing help this Christmas. As of Tuesday afternoon, The United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa program has 262 families still needing help. So far this holiday season they have helped 1,900 families — 410 more than at this date last year.
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
75-year-old male dies at Deer Valley Resort after collapsing on ski run
PARK CITY, Utah — On Tuesday around 10:45 a.m., Deer Valley Resort ski patrol was notified of an emergency in which a man collapsed on a Homeward Bound ski run […]
Mural honors Salt Lake City elementary school teacher who died of cancer
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A special mural and outdoor learning space at Riley Elementary honors a young teacher who died from skin cancer. No matter how cold or snowy it is, monarch and marigold flowers will always greet the students at Riley. Art Specialist Regina Stenberg painted a...
Flames light up night sky during Provo home fire
Officials say no one was injured during an early morning fire that impacted two homes in Provo on Tuesday.
Struggling single mom needs help from a Santa’s helper this year
Editor’s Note: This is one of many stories on families needing help this Christmas. As of Tuesday afternoon, The United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa program has 262 families still needing help. So far this holiday season they have helped 1,900 families — 410 more than at this date last year.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in West Valley City
Officers were serving a warrant that ended with fatally shooting an individual Wednesday evening in West Valley City.
Sanpete Pantry will have first-ever online auction
The Sanpete County food pantry is holding an online auction on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. This is the first-ever such event for the Sanpete Pantry, and plans are to have the auction annually, in December from now on. All donations received will stay in and benefit people...
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
Five homeless people have died on Salt Lake City’s streets amid freezing temperatures. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to increase capacity at homeless shelters.
Why a Utah woman has to pay the price of gift card fraud committed hundreds of miles away
CEDAR HILLS, Utah — Some people buy gift cards because they believe it is safer than giving cash, but a Cedar Hills woman says she will never buy a gift card again after a crook made off with hundreds of dollars she thought were secure. Last Christmas, Jana Gunderson...
These officers are under investigation but the city can't get its story straight
Two officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are facing an internal affairs investigation after they declined first aid to a stabbing victim.
Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
