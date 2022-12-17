ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless family of 3 needs Christmas love in their life

Editor’s Note: This is one of many stories on families needing help this Christmas. As of Monday afternoon, the United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa program had 71 families still needing help. So far this holiday season, they have helped 1,900 families — 410 more than at this date last year.
Mt. Pleasant Library’s Page Turners Book Club shares Christmas cookies

Mt. Pleasant Library’s Page Turners Book Club met on Dec. 13 to review their December book selection “A Red Bird Christmas” by Fannie Flagg. Inspired by the moving tale of a small town and its inhabitants that were charmed by an injured Cardinal and a little girl, the book club members reflected on the lives of the book’s characters and shared their own holiday stories. And in celebration of Christmas, the Page Turners held their annual cookie exchange.
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
Sanpete Pantry will have first-ever online auction

The Sanpete County food pantry is holding an online auction on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. This is the first-ever such event for the Sanpete Pantry, and plans are to have the auction annually, in December from now on. All donations received will stay in and benefit people...
Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need

SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

