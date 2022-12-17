ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

KRON4 News

3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway

The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

College student dies in snowstorm while driving home to San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A college student from San Jose died Tuesday when he was caught in a snowstorm on his way home from college. Bryant Rosas crashed in Colorado as he drove from Benedictine College in Kansas to his hometown, college officials said. He was on his way to spend Christmas break with his family, they said.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley

(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay shoppers find plenty of room at malls week before Christmas

CONCORD -- The last weekend before Christmas has traditionally been a busy time for last-minute gift buyers and Saturday was no exception. But the economy has changed and it looks like holiday shopping has changed along with it.It may not be quite fair to call it "last-minute" buying. With a week to go before Christmas, shoppers at Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord enjoyed a leisurely day of retail exploration. As he sat outside the stores, Chris A. was counting the minutes until he could go home."I don't want to say I'm an impatient person so I'll bite the bullet...
CONCORD, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE: New Information]Bay Area Man Missing for Two Days—Last Known Location Was Near Ukiah

In the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado was in the Contra Costa County city of Lafayette leaving home for work. He left his residence at 3:00 a.m., and was seen at the Safeway around 4:00. Since that early morning, Fulgado has not been seen or heard from since. Fulgado’s father, Ignacio Chico, told us the last reported location of his son was near Ukiah before his phone was shut off. Yesterday, December 19, Fulgaldo’s wife and father drove north to Ukiah in search of their loved one. They drove back to the Bay Area with no clear answers about their loved one’s whereabouts. Felgado has no known friends in the Ukiah area and has never left town unannounced. The 24-year-old man is known to be driving a blue/gray 2017 four-door Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is noticeable due to the driver’s side mirror having adhesive tape on it. Fulgado was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black pants, and black Nike Vapors. His eyes and hair are brown; he stands at 5’4” weighing 160 pounds. He has two tattoos, one on his shoulder and on his chest. Chico told us multiple law enforcement agencies have been contacted in the wake of his son going missing including the Ukiah Police Department and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. We have requested comment from both and will update this article when more information is available. Until then, if you have information about Fulgado’s whereabouts or well-being, the family is asking you to call (510) 682-4283. UPDATE 12/20/2022: Ukiah Police Department’s Lieutenant Tom Corning told us a family member of Angel Fulgado contacted his agency. As a result, UPD officers have been notified of the situation and provided a photograph of him “in case they run across him during their shifts.” Michelle Salgado, Angel’s wife, reached out to us to clarify information. Regarding her husband’s last known movements, he left his Berkeley home at 3:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022. There are reports that in the following hours he was seen at a Safeway grocery store in Lafayette and Alamo, both cities in the East Bay. She offered a distinguishing feature of his Toyota Corolla: the driver’s side rearview mirror has clear tape on it. Also, she said his tattoos were actually a single piece running from his right shoulder to his chest depicting a two koi fish.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa

16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
HOOPA, CA

