3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
KTVU FOX 2
Dramatic photos from Humboldt County's 6.4-quake in Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. - A powerful earthquake that rocked Humboldt County early Tuesday, left two people dead and several others injured. A highway buckled, and a bridge was damaged. Shampoo bottles toppled, and so did a coffee maker. Glass was strewn and storefronts were damaged. This was just some of the...
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway
The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
KTVU FOX 2
College student dies in snowstorm while driving home to San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A college student from San Jose died Tuesday when he was caught in a snowstorm on his way home from college. Bryant Rosas crashed in Colorado as he drove from Benedictine College in Kansas to his hometown, college officials said. He was on his way to spend Christmas break with his family, they said.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area mom's Christmas wish for a home comes true after almost a year being unhoused
An RV has been Brianni's shelter for almost a year. Her Christmas wish was an actual home. That wish came true when Brianni signed the lease to her new apartment thanks to the promise of Richmond's mayor.
Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley
(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
Mysterious nightstand appears in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Alamo Square
"There's magic all over the city."
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
East Bay shoppers find plenty of room at malls week before Christmas
CONCORD -- The last weekend before Christmas has traditionally been a busy time for last-minute gift buyers and Saturday was no exception. But the economy has changed and it looks like holiday shopping has changed along with it.It may not be quite fair to call it "last-minute" buying. With a week to go before Christmas, shoppers at Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord enjoyed a leisurely day of retail exploration. As he sat outside the stores, Chris A. was counting the minutes until he could go home."I don't want to say I'm an impatient person so I'll bite the bullet...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: New Information]Bay Area Man Missing for Two Days—Last Known Location Was Near Ukiah
In the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado was in the Contra Costa County city of Lafayette leaving home for work. He left his residence at 3:00 a.m., and was seen at the Safeway around 4:00. Since that early morning, Fulgado has not been seen or heard from since. Fulgado’s father, Ignacio Chico, told us the last reported location of his son was near Ukiah before his phone was shut off. Yesterday, December 19, Fulgaldo’s wife and father drove north to Ukiah in search of their loved one. They drove back to the Bay Area with no clear answers about their loved one’s whereabouts. Felgado has no known friends in the Ukiah area and has never left town unannounced. The 24-year-old man is known to be driving a blue/gray 2017 four-door Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is noticeable due to the driver’s side mirror having adhesive tape on it. Fulgado was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black pants, and black Nike Vapors. His eyes and hair are brown; he stands at 5’4” weighing 160 pounds. He has two tattoos, one on his shoulder and on his chest. Chico told us multiple law enforcement agencies have been contacted in the wake of his son going missing including the Ukiah Police Department and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. We have requested comment from both and will update this article when more information is available. Until then, if you have information about Fulgado’s whereabouts or well-being, the family is asking you to call (510) 682-4283. UPDATE 12/20/2022: Ukiah Police Department’s Lieutenant Tom Corning told us a family member of Angel Fulgado contacted his agency. As a result, UPD officers have been notified of the situation and provided a photograph of him “in case they run across him during their shifts.” Michelle Salgado, Angel’s wife, reached out to us to clarify information. Regarding her husband’s last known movements, he left his Berkeley home at 3:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022. There are reports that in the following hours he was seen at a Safeway grocery store in Lafayette and Alamo, both cities in the East Bay. She offered a distinguishing feature of his Toyota Corolla: the driver’s side rearview mirror has clear tape on it. Also, she said his tattoos were actually a single piece running from his right shoulder to his chest depicting a two koi fish.
'So cold!': Bay Area homeowners stress about holiday chill, frozen pipes and heating bills
How cold has it been in the North Bay? Cold enough for ice to build up on car windshields. Plants were frosty on Sunday morning after temperatures dipped below freezing.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options. Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
SFist
Saturday Links: 3.6M Earthquake Near El Cerrito Rocks Bay Area Overnight
If you woke up in the middle of the night to some shakes, that was a 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattling the East Bay and San Francisco early Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey confirmed. The quake struck at 3:39 a.m. and caused a brief rolling rumble in SF. [USGS]. Fire crews...
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
kymkemp.com
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
