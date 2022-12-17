Read full article on original website
Holiday light display contest underway in Peru
PERU – The city of Peru is encouraging residents to vote for their favorite holiday lights display. Parks Director Adam Thorson says residents have until Christmas to vote in “The Let it Glow Holiday Lights Decorating Contest”. So far over 600 votes have been cast. Maps of houses participating in the contest are at City Hall and residents can vote through the city of Peru’s website.
Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed
INGLESIDE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train in suburban Chicago. The boy and woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon’s crash near Ingleside in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the car’s driver, a 70-year-old man, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Police say preliminary findings show that the car failed to heed the rail crossing’s warning lights and drove through a gate directly into the train’s path. The county coroner’s office identified those killed as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport.
Dr. Morris officially appointed IVCC’s next president
OGLESBY – Dr. Tracy Morris of Spring Valley was officially appointed Illinois Valley Community College’s next president at a special meeting Tuesday evening. Trustees appointed Morris as the college’s 11th president and approved her employment agreement. She will assume presidential duties this summer after current president Jerry Corcoran retires. Morris is the first IVCC graduate to be named its president.
Energy Transition Community Grant Program makes funding is available for communities who have been impacted by energy plant closures
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity launched the Energy Transition Community Grant Program – an initiative under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act that provides funding to communities undergoing a significant energy transition. Based on criteria, 22 areas in the state have been identified as eligible to apply for the funding through the program, including Hennepin. The program funds are designed to meet the needs of individual localities to address the economic and social impacts of plant closures and can be used on a variety of initiatives and investments, including workforce investments, housing support, business attraction efforts, and much more.
Kasubke scores 14, Illinois State beats Chicago State 66-52
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Luke Kasubke scored 14 points off the bench to help Illinois State defeat Chicago State 66-52. Kasubke was 5 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Redbirds (6-7). Seneca Knight added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kendall Lewis recorded 11 points. Jahsean Corbett led the way for the Cougars (3-11) with 14 points.
