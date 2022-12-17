Survey of parents, alumni, allowed multiple votes on question of removing Ben Carson’s name from a Detroit high school

Read full article on original website
can51pca
4d ago
This is shameful Dr. Vitti and Detroit Bd. of Education! One of the most distinguished and briilliant graduates of DPS and you “cancel” him because his political views vary from yours. Your intolerant and biased sentiments are very apparent to all thinking folks.
Reply
9
RJC 5001
4d ago
he's a black Man. Pity the wrong kind, he's not owned by the democratic party. Funny! what party fought to keep slavery and segregation? yup. democratic party....
Reply(8)
7
Evelena Scott
4d ago
Allowed multiple votes. What??? So, basically, until they see the results they are looking for.
Reply(1)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Related
Here are Chalkbeat Detroit’s best education stories of 2022
The year 2022 was another difficult one for education in Michigan. Educators, parents, and students were still dealing with the academic and emotional turmoil from multiple years of pandemic learning. And there was sobering evidence of just how much work must go into getting students back on track, despite billions of federal relief dollars that were designed to ease that process.Through it all, the Chalkbeat Detroit team (get to know us...
Opinion: Michigan’s blue trifecta will be judged by progress on environmental justice
There are many urgent issues on the table, but none deserve more attention than the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and raise our children free from cancer-causing pollutants
Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband
An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
wdet.org
GOP ’23: What a longtime Michigan conservative writer thinks of the GOP
On Detroit Today, we’ve been exploring what conservatism is and what policies Republicans want to enact. This has been part of our “GOP ’23: Where the Party At?” series. We’ve heard from Michigan Republicans, a conservative who believes the philosophy’s ideals are in tension with the...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Private sector employees would be affected if right-to-work repealed in Michigan
Elizabeth Akers works for Bloomfield Hills Schools and because of a right-to-work law that went into effect in 2013, she was able to quit her union. When asked why she resigned her membership, Akers said: “I did not agree with the union for many reasons. They never represented the needs of the group of teachers that I belonged to (elementary or elective teachers), only the high school teachers.”
In metro Detroit, suburbs have higher carbon emissions than the city, according to climate impact map
Suburban residents are more likely to have longer commutes, bigger energy bills, and spend more on items that harm the environment
diehardsport.com
Michigan’s Top Commit, Rumored To Be Looking Elsewhere, Signs With Michigan
Enow Etta, the four-star defensive lineman out of Texas who had Miami, TCU and others in hot pursuit, is signing with the Wolverines:
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Park salutes its former longtime law firm
GROSSE POINTE PARK — Although Grosse Pointe Park recently parted ways with its longtime former law firm, it wasn’t done out of ill will. After seeking bids earlier this year for legal services, the Park City Council selected Auburn Hills-based Kelly Law Firm. New City Attorney Dan Kelly participated in his first council meeting Nov. 28.
2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
candgnews.com
Habitat Oakland brings its first multifamily home to Southfield
SOUTHFIELD — They say that “there’s no place like home for the holidays,” but a stable and affordable home is not within reach for many. That is why Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County was proud to welcome first-time homeowners Alice Harris and Loria Logan into a Southfield neighborhood with Habitat Oakland’s first multifamily home.
Jimmy Kimmel’s 2022 Clip of The Year is Michigan’s train wreck Giant Slide
DETROIT - It’s perhaps the most ride at your own risk attraction in the country and the video of its reopening was such a train wreck, it has been named the 2022 Clip of The Year by Jimmy Kimmel. When Michigan’s famous Belle Isle Giant Slide reopened this past...
rejournals.com
Michigan’s Farbman Group adds two to its roster
Southfield, Michigan-based Farbman Group, a Midwest full-service commercial real estate firm, recently made two new additions to the company, Byron Cole and Nakyla Cowley. Cowley joins Farbman Group as an assistant property manager out of Chicago. Cowley previously worked simultaneously as a revenue analyst in downtown Chicago and a teacher and field coordinator for high school students before transitioning into commercial real estate.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit under winter storm watch, but that may change to storm warning -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm watch in Metro Detroit may get upgraded: Here’s what blizzard, winter storm warnings mean. A winter storm is approaching Michigan just before...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
Local Nonprofit Breathes New Life Into Historic Blue Bird Inn
The modest one-story building at 5021 Tireman Ave. was prime real estate when Alabama migrant William Dubois purchased it in 1937 with wages he’d saved up working on the line at Ford Motor Co. Situated in a vibrant Black neighborhood known as Detroit’s Old Westside, it was the perfect place to open his humble neighborhood […] The post Local Nonprofit Breathes New Life Into Historic Blue Bird Inn appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football flips commitment of 2023 LB from B1G school
Michigan football grabbed a commitment from former Nebraska commit Hayden Moore on Monday. Moore broke the news from his Twitter account. Moore is a 3-star LB out of Aurora, Colorado per the 247Sports Composite. Moore decommitted from Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Sunday. Besides the Wolverines and Huskers, Moore also had offers from Iowa and Wisconsin out of the B1G.
Michigan State Police urging Metro Detroiters to prepare for hazardous travel, more than 6 inches of snow expected before Christmas
The Michigan State Police is encouraging Metro Detroiters to start planning for a powerful winter storm expected to strike late in the week.
Restaurant critic's accidental anonymity
Good morning! It's Sunday. Just one week until Christmas, for those of us counting!. Today, we hear from Detroit Free Press dining and restaurant critic Lyndsay C. Green. When she began her job with the Free Press, she knew she wouldn't be able to stay anonymous very long. “I’m 4-10, Black and I have platinum blond hair,” she told Free Press Editor Peter Bhatia in her interview.
Comments / 29