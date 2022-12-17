Survey of parents, alumni, allowed multiple votes on question of removing Ben Carson’s name from a Detroit high school

The year 2022 was another difficult one for education in Michigan. Educators, parents, and students were still dealing with the academic and emotional turmoil from multiple years of pandemic learning. And there was sobering evidence of just how much work must go into getting students back on track, despite billions of federal relief dollars that were designed to ease that process.Through it all, the Chalkbeat Detroit team (get to know us...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO