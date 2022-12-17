Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says a man is facing charges he got into a fight with a deputy and then tried to hit him with a metal object. A deputy went to a home on Pea Ridge Road in Artemus to serve a drug related warrant on 34-year-old Daniel Dean. When Dean spotted the deputy, he took off on foot leading the officer on a foot chase. When the deputy caught up to him, Dean started fighting with the deputy and tried to hit him with a long metal object. After his arrest, police found meth, a set of digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, three used meth pipes and several needles in his car. Dean was charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, wanton endangerment, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

KNOX COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO