Read full article on original website
Related
somerset106.com
Knox County Man Charged With Assaulting A Deputy During Drug Arrest
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says a man is facing charges he got into a fight with a deputy and then tried to hit him with a metal object. A deputy went to a home on Pea Ridge Road in Artemus to serve a drug related warrant on 34-year-old Daniel Dean. When Dean spotted the deputy, he took off on foot leading the officer on a foot chase. When the deputy caught up to him, Dean started fighting with the deputy and tried to hit him with a long metal object. After his arrest, police found meth, a set of digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, three used meth pipes and several needles in his car. Dean was charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, wanton endangerment, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
wymt.com
Knox County man charged with assaulting deputy, trying to hit him with metal object
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got into a fight with a deputy and then tried to hit him with a metal object. It happened on Pea Ridge Road in Artemus Monday night. In a news release, a Knox County...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Alleged Threats To Blow Up EKU
A man out of Pike County was arrested following claims that he allegedly threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University. 46-year-old Patrick Henry Hall, of Canada, has been charged with one-count of terroristic threatening. These charges are said to have stemmed from a phone conversation with an academic advisor on...
fox56news.com
Lexington woman accused of selling fentanyl to detectives with child in car
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman is facing charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl with her child in the car. According to an arrest citation, detectives conducted a “controlled drug transaction” around 12:30 p.m. Monday outside a Kroger in Winchester. Police said Samayla Parrish, 21,...
wbontv.com
Store theft call, ends in arrest of man with arrest warrant
The Richmond police department report responding to a theft claim last Saturday from a local store on Merrick Dr. The arresting officer reported looking for 35 year-old Charles Kavanaugh earlier in the night for his alleged active warrants for arrest. So when the arresting officer arrived on scene at the Merrick Drive area, he reportedly, immediately recognized Kavanugh at the store.
wbontv.com
WANTED-Richmond Police identify suspect sought in manhunt
Richmond Police are seeking the whereabouts of Russell M. Masters (AKA Mark Masters) (52) of Richmond. Mr. Masters is wanted for Attempted Murder, Fleeing and Evading Police, and Wanton Endangerment. On December 19, 2022, around 3:25 PM, Richmond Police responded to Mcwhorter Court in reference to a shooting. Moments later,...
wbontv.com
Manhunt ends with suspect in custody
A manhunt has ended tonight in Madison County with the apprehension of Russell M. Masters (AKA Mark Masters) age 52 of Richmond. Mr. Masters was being sought by local law enforcement for Attempted Murder, Fleeing and Evading Police, and Wanton Endangerment. The charges stem from the shooting incident on McWhorter Court around 3:30 yesterday in Richmond.
WKYT 27
Richmond shooting suspect arrested after five-hour standoff with police
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after a five-hour standoff with Richmond police. According to the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page, 52-year-old Russell “Mark” Masters was arrested around 8:00 Tuesday night. Police say they found Masters at a house on Crooksville road and obtained a...
WKYT 27
Police identify suspect in murder of Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have identified a suspect in the December 10 shooting death of Elaina Mammen. Police say 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley is wanted on a warrant for murder. According to police, 19-year-old Mammen was found shot inside a vehicle on Colonnade Drive. She was pronounced dead...
WTVQ
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Teenage Girl
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl. Officials are searching for 17 year old Savannah Dalton. Dalton is described as standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and having black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, aqua blue sweatpants, black shoes.
k105.com
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
wbontv.com
Richmond Police investigate shooting, search on for shooter
WBON-TV9 has been following developments this afternoon on Turpin Drive in Richmond, where a large police presence converged on the scene around 3:30 Monday afternoon. The area was marked off as a crime scene. Richmond Police have confirmed to WBON-TV9 one victim was found shot in the leg at the scene that required medical attention before being transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.
fox56news.com
Police looking for person who stole cash box from Fayette Mall kiosk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person caught on camera. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 before the mall opened to shoppers. Detectives said...
wymt.com
One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — According to Lexington police, two groups of people were involved in a shootout around 11:15 p.m. Sunday outside the McDonald’s on Stanton Way. Authorities said no one was injured during the incident, but the restaurant had employees and customers inside at the time. The gunfire did result in external damage to the building.
wbontv.com
Child dies in Powell County Fire Sunday
Kentucky State Police is investigating a house fire in Powell County, that left one child dead and multiple members of the family injured Sunday morning. The Clay City Fire Department responded to the fire off Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say they arrived to a fully engulfed mobile home.
wymt.com
No injuries reported in Rockcastle County house fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Rockcastle County had a busy night on Monday. In a post on the Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, just after 11 p.m., crews from the department were paged to a house fire. The Brodhead Fire Department and Western Fire Department also responded...
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced to life in prison for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man, Ramon Camacho Zepeda, 54, was sentenced to life in federal prison on Friday after being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles. According to evidence presented at trial, the charges stemmed from the kidnappings of two individuals, identified...
Comments / 9