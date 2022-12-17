By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow —Bri Walker, a freshman for the Wellington girls wrestling team, has been named Big Cheese Athlete of the Week. Walker is currently 15-0 at the beginning of her high school wrestling career. Walker was the first-place winner in the 130-135 weight division at the Wellington Tournament on Dec. 10. Walker pinned Jericka Stiles of Mulvane at 3:06; Adriana Smithwick of Circle at 3:37; Lily Pendergrass of Ark City at 2:13, and Kasey Dillon of Mulvane at 2:39 to go 4-0 for the day. She then went 5-0 at the Rose Hill Tournament last Saturday. She won by decision over Sophia Zaicke of Hutchinson (8-3), Addalie Becker of Hutchinson (7-1) and Lily Pendergrass of Arkansas City (6-4) before pinning Jericka Stiles of Mulvane.

