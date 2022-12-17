Read full article on original website
sumnernewscow.com
Crystal Dawn Creamer, 47, Wellington: Aug. 15, 1975 – Dec. 18, 2022
Crystal Dawn Creamer of Wellington died on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi- St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita at age 47. Crystal was the daughter of Kenneth and Betty (McClary) Creamer on August 15, 1975, in Waynesville, Missouri. Crystal loved the Lord with all her heart and could...
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington freshman Bri Walker is named Big Cheese Athlete of the Week
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow —Bri Walker, a freshman for the Wellington girls wrestling team, has been named Big Cheese Athlete of the Week. Walker is currently 15-0 at the beginning of her high school wrestling career. Walker was the first-place winner in the 130-135 weight division at the Wellington Tournament on Dec. 10. Walker pinned Jericka Stiles of Mulvane at 3:06; Adriana Smithwick of Circle at 3:37; Lily Pendergrass of Ark City at 2:13, and Kasey Dillon of Mulvane at 2:39 to go 4-0 for the day. She then went 5-0 at the Rose Hill Tournament last Saturday. She won by decision over Sophia Zaicke of Hutchinson (8-3), Addalie Becker of Hutchinson (7-1) and Lily Pendergrass of Arkansas City (6-4) before pinning Jericka Stiles of Mulvane.
sumnernewscow.com
Peggy F. (Crittenden) Yearout, South Haven: July 18, 1932 – Dec. 16, 2022
Peggy F. (Crittenden) Yearout died on Friday, December 16, 2022, at home with her loving family beside her. She was born July 18, 1932, to Keith and Marvyce Crittenden in Waldron, Kans. Peggy lived her early years in Waldon. The family moved to Ashton, Kans., when Peggy was a freshman. Peggy attended South Haven school graduating in 1950. It was at South Haven high school that she met the love of her life and married Dwain (Bud), Yearout.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
•4:59 p.m. On May 14, 2022, John L. Gardenhire, 40, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. (ref case 22-1037) •9:13 a.m. Officers took a suspicious activity report in the 1300 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •9:41 a.m....
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner County Commissioner meeting minutes: Dec. 12-13, 2022
Sumner Newscow report — Sumner County Commissioners meeting minutes for Dec. 12 and Dec. 13. December 12, 2022 – 9 a.m. The Board of County Commissioners met in regular session in the Commission room of the Sumner County Courthouse. Those present were Chairman Steve Warner, Commissioner Jim Newell and Commissioner John Cooney. Also present was County Clerk Debra A. Norris and 80th House Representative Bill Rhiley.
