13 dogs die in Clark County fire, two firefighters injured
Dec. 20—Thirteen dogs died in a fire at a home near Cherry Drive in Springfield Twp. that also left two firefighters injured. The firefighters sustained injuries described as non-life threatening Sunday night while fighting a fire that destroyed a house in Clark County just west of the Springfield city limits.
Live updates: Dayton gun violence advocate offers $10,000 to find missing twin
The search continued Wednesday for Kason Thomas, who remains unaccounted for after he and his twin brother were left in a running car while their mother picked up a food order from a restaurant in Columbus' Short North neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. Monday. When she turned around, police said, the...
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
Dec. 20—Thirteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:. Dwight McClanahan, 31: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer. Brandy Wheeler, 36, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Christopher Dean, 38, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs,...
Former pastor at Monroe church charged with crimes in Ohio
A former Monroe pastor is facing criminal charges in Ohio. Robert Auxter, 75, of Monroe, who had been a pastor and a deacon at Monroe’s Grace Lutheran Church, is charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition by the Ottawa Common Pleas Court of Ottawa County in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Suspected drug dealer killed after shooting at officers in La Rue
A man suspected of trafficking drugs in Marion County was shot and killed after he opened fire on law enforcement officers early Tuesday morning. According to a press release issued by the MARMET Drug Task Force, the officer-involved shooting occurred as members of the Marion County Special Response Team were executing a search warrant just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the home of a suspected methamphetamine dealer in the 200 block of North Swain Avenue in the village of La Rue. The suspect, whose identity has not been released yet, was allegedly armed with three semiautomatic handguns and fled his house on foot and ran towards railroad tracks located on North Section Street in La Rue, according to law enforcement.
Police: Driver of stolen vehicle drives through entrance of Giant Eagle grocery store
The driver of a stolen vehicle drove through the entrance of the Giant Eagle Market District in Grandview Yard early Monday after reportedly being told the grocer had been closed for hours. Sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. the driver of a 2018 silver Dodge Journey spoke with a...
