A man suspected of trafficking drugs in Marion County was shot and killed after he opened fire on law enforcement officers early Tuesday morning. According to a press release issued by the MARMET Drug Task Force, the officer-involved shooting occurred as members of the Marion County Special Response Team were executing a search warrant just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the home of a suspected methamphetamine dealer in the 200 block of North Swain Avenue in the village of La Rue. The suspect, whose identity has not been released yet, was allegedly armed with three semiautomatic handguns and fled his house on foot and ran towards railroad tracks located on North Section Street in La Rue, according to law enforcement.

LA RUE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO