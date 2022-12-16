Read full article on original website
52% of patients say their symptoms are ignored: survey
Fifty-two percent of U.S. patients said healthcare providers dismiss their described symptoms, according to a new MITRE-Harris poll. The survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of MITRE from Sept. 27-29 among 2,047 U.S. adults 18 and older, according to a Dec. 20 news release. Among Black and...
Hackensack Meridian CEO: Healthcare is the true front-line to fight human trafficking
If you are a physician or nurse working in a hospital or clinic, you likely have treated a victim of human trafficking — but you may not have known it. Nearly 9 in 10 victims seek medical care at some point during their exploitation and almost 70 percent have gone through an emergency department.
The cost of unnecessary Pap tests in older women
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force does not recommend cervical cancer screenings for women older than 65 with average risk, citing harms outweigh the benefits, but many older women continue to get pap tests anyway, The New York Times reported Dec. 18. The guidelines specify that women with average risk...
Physicians
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., is restructuring its psychiatric inpatient department and services, affecting some physicians, the hospital confirmed to Becker's. A statement from the hospital says the move "will allow us to continue the same level of imperative mental health services for this vulnerable population amid...
Antidepressants, infection combination can lead to neurological disorders in infants
Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health System researchers found commonly used antidepressants known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors can interact with inflammation in a mother's body, resulting in permanent brain changes in a fetus, Science Daily reported Dec. 20. SSRIs are prescribed to 80 percent of pregnant women who need depression...
Physicians less likely to adhere to drug guidelines: Study
On the surface, one might expect physicians to follow prescription drug guidelines more closely than the general public. A new study suggests the opposite. The findings, published in the December edition of the American Economic Association, are based on researchers' analysis of how well people in Sweden adhered to the guidelines for 63 prescription drugs. It involved 5.9 million people, of which more than 149,000 were physicians or close family members of physicians. Researchers used national data on prescription drug purchases, hospital visits and diagnoses to examine medication guideline adherence patterns between 2005 and 2016.
Health agencies with biggest budget gains in the $1.7 trillion spending bill
Lawmakers rolled out a roughly $1.7 trillion year-end spending bill Dec. 20, with funds earmarked for health agencies and some new investments that intersect with the work of hospitals and health systems. Lawmakers have until the end of Dec. 23 to clear the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill or federal funds...
What 7 CNOs told Becker's about nurse well-being, retention this year
Supporting nurses and promoting their well-being was a top priority for chief nursing officers this year amid workforce shortages and ongoing pandemic stressors. Below, find a sampling of insights that CNOs shared with Becker's regarding these efforts in 2022. Erica DeBoer, RN. Chief Nursing Officer at Sanford Health (Sioux Falls,...
Health IT company helps relieve $1M in medical debt for Virginians
Healthcare IT company GetInsured purchased and canceled more than $1 million in medical debt held by 2,043 Virginians through a partnership with nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt. The most recent debt buyback is GetInsured's seventh debt purchase with RIP Medical Debt, according to a Dec. 20 GetInsured news release. Through...
Philips' new apnea masks have low risk of harm, 5 labs find
The reworked CPAP and BiPAP machines from Philips Respironics were found to be "unlikely to result in an appreciable harm to health in patients," Philips said Dec. 21. Five independent labs evaluated the devices, and the results were reviewed by third-party experts, Philips subsidiary Philips Respironics and an external medical panel.
4 financial trends that will drive health system decisions in 2023: Deloitte
Health system leaders are expecting healthcare decisions in 2023 to be defined by staffing challenges, inflation, patient affordability, shrinking margins and supply chain struggles, according to a recent Deloitte Center for Health Solutions survey. Four financial trends that will drive health system decisions:. Inflation and affordability. Only seven percent of...
Researchers find possible genetic cause for MIS-C
A new study suggests there may be an underlying genetic cause for why some children develop a rare but serious inflammatory condition known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, after a COVID-19 infection. More than 9,000 MIS-C cases, including 74 deaths, have been reported to the CDC since the agency...
4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Four chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 15:. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center named Suzanne Martinez, RN, chief nursing officer, NBC affiliate KYMA reported Dec. 21. Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., has selected Danielle Mahaffey, MD, to serve as chief medical officer.
The loopholes of the 340B program
Hospitals are failing to fulfill the promise of the 340B program, which offers discounted drugs to hospitals that treat a large proportion of underinsured and uninsured patients, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 20. The program has long been controversial as nonprofit organization 340B Health has pointed to 19 drugmakers...
HHS boosts Tamiflu access amid generic shortage
As demand for a popular flu drug increases during the worst flu season in more than a decade, HHS expanded access to Tamiflu on Dec. 21 through the Strategic National Stockpile. State stockpiles of Tamiflu were reserved for a future pandemic flu, but last week, HHS allowed flexibility to access...
South Dakota health system notifies patients of 3rd-party data breach
Prairie Lakes Healthcare System notified 1,059 patients that their information may have been compromised due to a third-party data breach at its business associate and collections vendor, AAA Collections. The breach, which occurred between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7, may have compromised the data of current and former patients of...
Former psychiatric chair of Nuvance hospital comes out against plans to close mental health unit
Richard Maiberger, MD, the former psychiatric chair at Norwalk (Conn.) Hospital, spoke out against the planned closure of the hospitals' inpatient mental health services at a Dec. 14 meeting of the state Office of Health Strategy, SFGate reported Dec. 17. The hospital's current Chair of Psychiatry Charles Herrick, MD, said...
Children's hospitals brace for aftermath of holiday gatherings
While respiratory syncytial virus and the flu may have peaked, hospitals are still seeing high numbers of ill patients, and there is no telling whether holiday gatherings will reverse the plateau, CNN reported Dec. 21. "While we certainly hope families and friends have an opportunity to gather and spend time...
Who owns this hospital? HHS aims to answer
For the first time, anyone can view detailed information on the ownership of more than 7,000 Medicare-certified hospitals with a new data set published by HHS Dec. 20. Newly published data elements include organizations' Medicare enrollment information and detailed information about each owner, including whether it is an organization or individual and whether it is a direct owner or indirect owner.
Flu, RSV and COVID-19 coinfections: 4 updates
As flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 collide this winter, questions linger about the potential for people to contract multiple infections at once. 1. Coinfections were less common than expected this fall, even amid an early and severe respiratory virus season, according to Helix, a lab that assists the CDC with variant tracking, found. And last fall and winter — the first with substantial spread of flu and COVID-19 — just 6 percent of hospitalized children with flu also tested positive for COVID-19, a Dec. 16 CDC report found.
