Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Related
Raleigh OB/GYN owner to pay $385,000 to resolve claims of health care fraud: DOJ
While $385,000 is expected to be paid, the DOJ said that these are "allegations only" and "no determination of civil liability" has been made at this time.
WRAL
Durham police officer battling cancer struggles with medical bills
A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options. A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options.
NC police, Durham city employees come together to support officer fighting cancer
A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options. For seven years Officer Justin Siek has carried a badge to serve and protect. He’s also carrying a burden inside; He’s battling stage four oral cancer....
jocoreport.com
Decades-Old Dunn Business Closing
DUNN – After 69 years, Hospital Pharmacy, a Dunn institution at 200 N. Ellis Ave., will close its doors for the last time on Monday, Dec. 19, as it says goodbye to its patients and customers. Hospital Pharmacy has reached the end of its life in Dunn. The children...
cbs17
Triangle plumbers prepare for freezing pipes, urge homeowners to take precautions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas is approaching this weekend, and with it, the possibility of subfreezing temperatures. Jason Litvak, general manager at Michael & Son Services, said they are expecting a higher number of calls as temperatures dip down into the teens later this week. “Once it drops below...
cbs17
2 adults, 2 children injured in 2-vehicle collision on I-85 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Sunday morning crash sent two adults and two children to local hospitals. According to Durham police, around 2:42 a.m., a 2010 Honda Accord entered Interstate 85 South from Roxboro Street and struck the center median. The disabled Accord was in the roadway when it was hit by a 2020 Toyota Rav-4.
nccu.edu
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman
I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
90+ animals claimed at Wake County Animal Center during push for adoption
More than 30 cats, 40 dogs, and 10 kittens have been claimed in trial adoptions -- when someone puts a deposit down on an animal he or she has met but the animal is not ready to go home yet, the center said.
New crisis responders head up Durham's holiday parade with HEART
DURHAM, N.C. — When the 2022 Durham Holiday Parade stepped off on Saturday, the grand marshals represented a change in how the Bull City responds to crisis calls. Members of HEART (Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Teams) got the honor. "It's such a tremendous honor, as a Durham native, to...
'It is ridiculous': Travelers see higher airfares ahead of holiday season
Airfares cost 6% more than last year, according to AAA, that expects air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly.
WRAL
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
Traffic ticket or gift card? Raleigh police team with Advance Auto Parts to help drivers in need
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police officers can now help to take the sting out of minor vehicle violations like a burned out turn signal or license plate lamp light. A partnership with Advance Auto Parts means officers can help drivers save a few dollars on repairs. Danese, a customer,...
Racist comments, threats of violence spewed over Raleigh high school's intercom system
Enloe High School students had to endure offensive remarks broadcast over the school's intercom system.
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
visitraleigh.com
The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area
A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
North Carolina-based Epic Games to pay record $520M in fines for duping Fortnite players, feds say
Cary-based video gamemaker Epic Games will have to pay $520 million for violating a federal act by deploying design tricks, known as dark patterns, to dupe millions of players into making unintentional purchases.
cbs17
1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
String of assaults at Vance County jail has sheriff concerned, asking commissioners for help
VANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Vance County Sheriff is calling it a crisis and pleading for help after three assaults in the jail in just one month. One of the assaults was so serious the inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame has...
Comments / 0