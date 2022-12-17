Read full article on original website
How to Deploy Flutter Web App
As you know Flutter provides an outstanding possibility to have one single code base for all platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Web, and more. Cross-platform frameworks are not new things, but Google engineers challenged themselves enough to follow the core of Flutter’s principle - compile Dart code into true native code for every supported platform. As you know for Web browsers the native code is JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Thus, you are getting ready to deploy the Progressive Web Application.
The Story of Microsoft Buyouts: Why the FTC Won’t Let Them Acquire Activision
Microsoft's acquisition history dates back to July 30, 1987, when it made its. Forethought was a computer software company founded in 1983. The company developed a computer program best known as Microsoft PowerPoint today. Ten years later, Microsoft merged Hotmail into its MSN group of services after purchasing Hotmail.com for.
CVE-2022-42856: Adjoining Splittail Vulnerability Report
CWE Number: CWE-704 What is the scope of the vulnerability?. As this is a vulnerability in WebKit, visiting a site or service with maliciously crafted content can allow the execution of code by the attacker on the client device. Potential impacts of this, depending on details and setup, could lead to full device compromise.
How I Detected Bugs in a Wallet App
Many mobile applications run on smartphones, tablets, and computer emulators. They are commonly known as “Apps.” The revolution of developing advanced apps looks interesting according to the invention of powerful mobile devices. Unlike the integrated software systems of PCs, the early mobile devices-based apps had isolated functionality. Now,...
3 Easy Ways to Share Your Location on an iPhone
If you have ever gone out to meet a friend at some location unfamiliar to you and you did not have their correct address, you would perhaps find it valuable to be able to communicate your exact location to them with or without the details. This is precisely what an...
How to Lose $13 of Users’ Funds (As a Blockchain Developer)
The gov says we are not in recession, but at the same time, we hear about skyrocketing inflation, interest rate increases, and layoffs in almost every sector of the economy. Despite crypto and TradFi being impacted the most severely, many companies are still building their tokens, protocols, and DeFi products. Are you one of them?
How to Read Image Sizes and Dimensions with Alpine.js
It's been a few weeks since I've done this, but while looking at my new stats, I saw one of my old Vue.js posts getting some activity: Reading Image Sizes and Dimensions with Vue.js. In that blog post, I showed how to take a user-selected file and check the file size and dimensions of an image. As I've been slowly going through my Vue.js posts and creating Aline.js versions, I thought this would be a perfect fit.
Low-Code Software Engineering: 7 Things to Know
"Nearly everyone working in tech has an opinion about low and no code tools." - Katrina Dene, Director of Communications, StackOverflow. Does Low-Code Lead To More Or Less Spaghetti Code?. The debate about low-code is in full swing with developers from all backgrounds weighing in. What's your take? Does low-code...
Why Social Media Makes it Hard to Rest
“Finally, I studied so hard today. I deserve a break.”. It gradually becomes a cause-and-effect mindset for the young generation to take a rest as a reward. When I was about 10, breaks between classes were the best thing ever (it still is) since they meant extra playful minutes besides other fun hours. However, as we grew up, especially Vietnamese children, we were taught that fun was only allowed if all of our work was done properly.
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Chinecherem Nduka, Tech Journalist, New Media Strategist.
So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. My name is Chinecherem Nduka, I am a Tech Journalist at HackerNoon and the Head of Social Media at Business Insider Africa. I have over 4 years of experience working in media with a trail of impacts.
Debugging Like a Senior Developer: Watch And Evaluate
This has been a spectacularly intensive week. The new YouTube channel carrying the course is exploding with subscriptions; it's just entering its 3rd week... The course website is now live; you can see the entire course there although I'm adding videos all the time and did roughly 1/3 of the work.
The History of JSON and the People That Created It
The history of JSON is the history of the people that created it, and what they set out to do with the software they wrote. Douglas Crockford became interested in programming in college, almost by accident. He took some computer programming classes to fulfill his science requirements and quickly fell in love. His first experience was programming Fortran on punchcards, which required diligence and efficiency to do right. It was an experience and a methodology that would follow him his entire career. After bouncing around computer and video game companies, including Atari, in the early ’80’s, Crockford eventually ended up at Lucasfilm, where he met Chip Morningstar.
Is Shopify Oxygen Hydrogen Right for Your ECommerce Business?
What are the most common challenges when building an e-commerce system on Shopify? Let's start with standard Shopify theme templates. The fundamental and most significant issue is that Liquid is a template language, making it challenging to develop. Custom databases, complex logic, and third-party service requests are impossible. Furthermore, when developers think about frameworks like Ruby on Rails, or Django, Liquid is a View layer. The developer has no direct access to the controllers and models that have been predetermined.
Meet Clockwise Software
Hello! :) We are Clockwise Software - a Ukrainian JavaScript development company with a head office in Dnipro. We have broad experience working with various projects for different industries. Our main principle is not just to create software solutions but shape them for the specific needs of each of our clients.
Alternative Overview of the SSMSBoost Add-in for SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS)
Code completion is a popular and valuable technique for programmers who want to write clear, accurate, and reliable code without spending too much time. Usually, code completion helps save time on day-to-day coding tasks by providing contextual suggestions for code in the SQL editor. Thus, you can focus on what you do best instead of typing.
How to Perform a Smart Contract Audit
Interested to know more about how auditors perform a smart contract audit?. Smart contract technology has always been a boon for people. But on the flip side, technology also paves the way for numerous issues, properly auditing them being one of the most crucial ones. When all the contracts are...
Setting up Kafka on Docker for Local Development
Kafka is a streaming platform that is used to process data in real-time. In a world where data is king, Kafka is a valuable tool for developers and data engineers to learn. However, setting up Kafka locally can be frustrating, which can discourage learning. In this article, I will show you the fastest way to set up Kafka for development using Docker, and also show you how this setup can support connecting locally and from other local Docker containers.
Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art
Electronic waste is toxic and not biodegradable, so it poses a huge threat to the environment when not recycled properly. Amanda Preske, the founder of Because Science turns electronic waste into art. When asked about her favourite thing when new customers see her products, Amanda explained, "It's so cool because...
How to Print Receipts With TSPL and JavaScript
If you want to know more about printing labels using TSPL commands, then you can check my previous articles:. But we can also print receipts using the same TSPL commands and use the same printer as a receipt and label printer. Some of our customers from “Alto’s POS & Inventory” asked us if they can use their label printer as a receipt printer. So, we implemented this feature, and I wanted to share what should be considered while switching between these two modes.
Women in Web3: Gianina Skarlett on Creating Inclusive Environments and W3 Learn Academy
The HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!. Gigi, I Met You at Dcentral...
