ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Goal Congruence and The Importance of Aligning With Who You Are

Business people can fire off the definition of goal congruence with ease — it’s the alignment of individual goals with the goals of an organization. And no one can really argue against it, because employee-company alignment simply makes sense. Why? Because congruence is a fancy word for ‘least...
HackerNoon

How to Perform a Smart Contract Audit

Interested to know more about how auditors perform a smart contract audit?. Smart contract technology has always been a boon for people. But on the flip side, technology also paves the way for numerous issues, properly auditing them being one of the most crucial ones. When all the contracts are...
HackerNoon

The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 111

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 111. Capital W should be very closely studied. The tendency is to slant the last part too much, tipping it away from the first part. The upward stroke beginning the second part is a right curve, and the construction of the last part and the appearance of the entire letter are to a considerable extent dependent upon that line.
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

Meet Clockwise Software

Hello! :) We are Clockwise Software - a Ukrainian JavaScript development company with a head office in Dnipro. We have broad experience working with various projects for different industries. Our main principle is not just to create software solutions but shape them for the specific needs of each of our clients.
HackerNoon

Applying the Test Pyramid to iOS Applications

The test pyramid introduced by Mike Cohn in 2009 describes a standard to help developers plan and prioritize automated software tests. It follows the philosophy that tests that run quickly and do not require a lot of resources should be included in the test suite in large numbers, whereas costly testing methods should be used more sparsely.
HackerNoon

CEO Danielle Dafni on Peech, AI, Content Creation, and More

Content marketing teams from a multitude of industries across the globe understand a thing or two about video content creation pains. From the lack of editing expertise to insufficient tools to generate large volumes of content, it’s a tricky space that every marketer needs to navigate. On today’s episode...
HackerNoon

5 Ways to Add Security to Excel & PDF with .NET Document APIs

GrapeCity produces component software used by thousands of developers worldwide, and we take code security seriously. For this blog, we will use GrapeCity Documents for Excel (GcExcel) as the example product. Still, the general policies and development protocols are relevant to all GrapeCity component software product teams. GcExcel helps to ensure your application’s code security in the following 5 ways:
HackerNoon

Before Thinking About Ethical AI, First, Become Responsible

When talking about Responsible AI and Ethical AI, there still seems to be confusion. Are they just the same concept with different names? Let’s blow some minds – Ethical AI actually falls under the Responsible AI (RAI) umbrella. It serves as a moral code for governments, corporations, organizations, and ML practitioners to prevent “Skynet” from becoming reality.
HackerNoon

Developing Effective Cybersecurity on a Tight Budget

We didn’t build the World Wide Web on fundamentally secure technology. As a result, with each passing year, the internet becomes an incrementally more hostile place to do business – especially small business. Here’s how to protect yourself on a budget. 1. Study Existing Resources. As many...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HackerNoon

Marlene Ronstedt on Creating a Successful DAO

The HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!. Marlene, I met you at one...
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy