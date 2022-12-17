ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
TrueUSD Launches Chinese Yuan Based Offshore Stablecoin

As per Adam Hayes, stablecoins are digital currencies whose price is anchored to that of a stable value asset, such as a fiat currency or a commodity. Stablecoins aim for price stability by holding reserve assets as collateral or by using computational algorithms that are meant to regulate supply. Stablecoins...
Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art

Electronic waste is toxic and not biodegradable, so it poses a huge threat to the environment when not recycled properly. Amanda Preske, the founder of Because Science turns electronic waste into art. When asked about her favourite thing when new customers see her products, Amanda explained, "It's so cool because...
VIRGINIA STATE
Beginning Again

The Passionate Friends by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Beginning Again. In operas and romances one goes from such a parting in a splendid dignity of gloom. But I am no hero, and I went down the big staircase of Tarvrille's house the empty shuck of an abandoned desire. I was acutely ashamed of my recent tears. In the centre of the hall was a marble figure swathed about with yellow muslin. "On account of the flies," I said, breaking our silence.
The Archethic Mainnet Has Officially Been Launched

THE ARCHETHIC GROUP LAUNCHES ITS BLOCKCHAIN AND INCLUDES A 31st ARTICLE IN THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS. Archethic, a Franco-Luxembourg technology group that is building the foundations of a trusted universal internet, launched its eponymous blockchain "Archethic" on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Inspired by the values of universalism integrated into the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Archethic's team decided to include it in the genesis block of this blockchain.
SOME ARGUMENTS AD HOMINEM

New Worlds For Old: A Plain account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. SOME ARGUMENTS AD HOMINEM. SOME ARGUMENTS AD HOMINEM. § 1. Before I conclude this compact exposition of modern...
