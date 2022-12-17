Read full article on original website
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
TrueUSD Launches Chinese Yuan Based Offshore Stablecoin
As per Adam Hayes, stablecoins are digital currencies whose price is anchored to that of a stable value asset, such as a fiat currency or a commodity. Stablecoins aim for price stability by holding reserve assets as collateral or by using computational algorithms that are meant to regulate supply. Stablecoins...
Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Georgii Kliukovkin of the Category Functional Programming
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. I’m really excited to win this category! I’m writing in 3 languages: JavaScript, Java and Go, and two of them provide an opportunity to write with the FP approach.
Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art
Electronic waste is toxic and not biodegradable, so it poses a huge threat to the environment when not recycled properly. Amanda Preske, the founder of Because Science turns electronic waste into art. When asked about her favourite thing when new customers see her products, Amanda explained, "It's so cool because...
Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou: HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Fintech
“It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do, that defines me.”–Batman. Every award is an honor and, in many respects, a validation of the hard work and dedication it took to win. For me, what makes the award significant is being recognized as a prominent...
Beginning Again
The Passionate Friends by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Beginning Again. In operas and romances one goes from such a parting in a splendid dignity of gloom. But I am no hero, and I went down the big staircase of Tarvrille's house the empty shuck of an abandoned desire. I was acutely ashamed of my recent tears. In the centre of the hall was a marble figure swathed about with yellow muslin. "On account of the flies," I said, breaking our silence.
The Archethic Mainnet Has Officially Been Launched
THE ARCHETHIC GROUP LAUNCHES ITS BLOCKCHAIN AND INCLUDES A 31st ARTICLE IN THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS. Archethic, a Franco-Luxembourg technology group that is building the foundations of a trusted universal internet, launched its eponymous blockchain "Archethic" on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Inspired by the values of universalism integrated into the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Archethic's team decided to include it in the genesis block of this blockchain.
SOME ARGUMENTS AD HOMINEM
New Worlds For Old: A Plain account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. SOME ARGUMENTS AD HOMINEM. SOME ARGUMENTS AD HOMINEM. § 1. Before I conclude this compact exposition of modern...
