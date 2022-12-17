19 Christmas Tweets About Millennials That Really Are Way Too Accurate (Especially If You Are One)

'Tis the season, and for millennials it's always about two things: remembering Christmas in the good old days (aka the '90s) and, of course, dealing with all the headaches of being a grown-ass adult during this time of year.

So with that in mind, I decided to do a roundup of funny tweets that truly capture what Christmastime 🎄 is like for millennials:

Viacom

Also, if you wanna make your timeline a funnier place, be sure to like and follow these Twitter users!

1.

Did adults use to like Christmas? Or were they just faking it? Cause I don’t know many millennials into this shit. @DrKittyGirl 08:28 PM - 11 Dec 2022

2.

Anyone noticed how TikTok has literally become Christmas QVC for millennials this year 😂 @LostParadiise_ 04:06 PM - 11 Dec 2022

3.

Every Millennial has a photo of their parents from 1988 looking exactly like Kermit and Miss Piggy in the Muppets Christmas TV special @ironcladfolly 05:28 AM - 25 Dec 2021

4.

vampire weekend’s self titled is a Christmas album for tumblr millennials @xanabon 06:04 PM - 24 Dec 2021

5.

boomers: write christmas songs about being horny for santagen x: point out how weird it is to be horny for santamillennials: horny for santa but ironicallyzoomers: horny for santa, unironically @rat_liker 06:01 PM - 25 Dec 2021

6.

The Boomer/X/Millennial line of demarcation is whether you like A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation or Elf best. @MichaelStahlke 06:11 PM - 24 Dec 2021

7.

terrifying millennial PSA that buddy the elf is canonically 30 years old merry christmas how are we all doing out there @dilemmalord 01:40 AM - 25 Dec 2021

8.

Currently watching a Christmas movie starring Lindsay Lohan. She wears skinny jeans and sings Jingle Bell Rock and you know what? I’m here for it, I’m such a basic millennial 💅🏼 @ludludlud 09:10 PM - 12 Nov 2022

9.

At Christmas my grandpa was like “something something NFT. Have u heard of this?” Someone else said “maybe Myra knows” being the only WOKE gay millennial Internet art kid at family things do be a heavy burden @_Myrarose_ 04:06 PM - 14 Jan 2022

10.

What does the millennial generation want for Christmas? The same thing it always wants - more Disney channel movies.This is a great idea! @raanapbot 09:21 PM - 30 Oct 2022

11.

I got the Trogdor board game for Christmas which as an aging millennial feels a lot like if someone got my parents The Big Chill board game. @CaseyMalone 10:51 PM - 16 Jan 2022

12.

Xmas is just older people confiding in u 2 make every electronic work and get confused when ur not an engineer and call u a dumb millennial @alysha_share 04:05 PM - 25 Dec 2016

13.

As a true millennial, i’m gonna spend at least 1 xmas day setting up a password manager for my parents 👍 @ElineMuijres 08:15 AM - 24 Dec 2021

14.

can us millennials make a pact to not buy each other birthday and xmas presents we are too poor @yellerzz 10:37 PM - 10 Nov 2017

15.

Several Canadian retail brands are doing holiday campaigns that feel like a hard throwback to the 70s — probably because they know Millennials and younger don't have disposable income @Malcontent79 07:03 PM - 12 Dec 2022

16.

17.

millennials watch a non-muppet adaptation of A Christmas Carol challenge @AnnaStonebrook 02:01 AM - 13 Dec 2022

18.

19.