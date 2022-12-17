ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 Christmas Tweets About Millennials That Really Are Way Too Accurate (Especially If You Are One)

By Brian Galindo
'Tis the season, and for millennials it's always about two things: remembering Christmas in the good old days (aka the '90s) and, of course, dealing with all the headaches of being a grown-ass adult during this time of year.

So with that in mind, I decided to do a roundup of funny tweets that truly capture what Christmastime 🎄 is like for millennials:

Also, if you wanna make your timeline a funnier place, be sure to like and follow these Twitter users!

1.

Did adults use to like Christmas? Or were they just faking it? Cause I don’t know many millennials into this shit.

@DrKittyGirl 08:28 PM - 11 Dec 2022

2.

Anyone noticed how TikTok has literally become Christmas QVC for millennials this year 😂

@LostParadiise_ 04:06 PM - 11 Dec 2022

3.

Every Millennial has a photo of their parents from 1988 looking exactly like Kermit and Miss Piggy in the Muppets Christmas TV special

@ironcladfolly 05:28 AM - 25 Dec 2021

4.

vampire weekend’s self titled is a Christmas album for tumblr millennials

@xanabon 06:04 PM - 24 Dec 2021

5.

boomers: write christmas songs about being horny for santagen x: point out how weird it is to be horny for santamillennials: horny for santa but ironicallyzoomers: horny for santa, unironically

@rat_liker 06:01 PM - 25 Dec 2021

6.

The Boomer/X/Millennial line of demarcation is whether you like A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation or Elf best.

@MichaelStahlke 06:11 PM - 24 Dec 2021

7.

terrifying millennial PSA that buddy the elf is canonically 30 years old merry christmas how are we all doing out there

@dilemmalord 01:40 AM - 25 Dec 2021

8.

Currently watching a Christmas movie starring Lindsay Lohan. She wears skinny jeans and sings Jingle Bell Rock and you know what? I’m here for it, I’m such a basic millennial 💅🏼

@ludludlud 09:10 PM - 12 Nov 2022

9.

At Christmas my grandpa was like “something something NFT. Have u heard of this?” Someone else said “maybe Myra knows” being the only WOKE gay millennial Internet art kid at family things do be a heavy burden

@_Myrarose_ 04:06 PM - 14 Jan 2022

10.

What does the millennial generation want for Christmas? The same thing it always wants - more Disney channel movies.This is a great idea!

@raanapbot 09:21 PM - 30 Oct 2022

11.

I got the Trogdor board game for Christmas which as an aging millennial feels a lot like if someone got my parents The Big Chill board game.

@CaseyMalone 10:51 PM - 16 Jan 2022

12.

Xmas is just older people confiding in u 2 make every electronic work and get confused when ur not an engineer and call u a dumb millennial

@alysha_share 04:05 PM - 25 Dec 2016

13.

As a true millennial, i’m gonna spend at least 1 xmas day setting up a password manager for my parents 👍

@ElineMuijres 08:15 AM - 24 Dec 2021

14.

can us millennials make a pact to not buy each other birthday and xmas presents we are too poor

@yellerzz 10:37 PM - 10 Nov 2017

15.

Several Canadian retail brands are doing holiday campaigns that feel like a hard throwback to the 70s — probably because they know Millennials and younger don't have disposable income

@Malcontent79 07:03 PM - 12 Dec 2022

16.

Millennials don’t get enough credit for not killing Christmas cards.

@MonoChz 01:00 AM - 13 Dec 2022

17.

millennials watch a non-muppet adaptation of A Christmas Carol challenge

@AnnaStonebrook 02:01 AM - 13 Dec 2022

18.

@art_stapleton Muppet's Christmas Carol is the Millennials "It's a Wonderful Life".

@CiaranJDC 05:54 PM - 14 Dec 2022

19.

The last time millennials were happy was opening an N64 on Christmas.

@a_benjamin 07:24 PM - 25 Dec 2021

