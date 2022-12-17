Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
959theriver.com
Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves
Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
cwbchicago.com
46 years for man who shot Magnificent Mile restaurant manager, tied up employees during robbery
Chicago — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for shooting a Magnificent Mile restaurant manager and tying up several of its employees during a robbery five years ago. Marcus Norwood, 45, is scheduled to be paroled in May 2038 after serving half his sentence.
fox32chicago.com
3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart
MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
cwbchicago.com
4 men charged after stolen truck containing 3 guns crashed into Lincoln Park monument
Chicago — Charges have been filed against four men who allegedly ran from a stolen pickup truck after crashing it into the Goethe Memorial statue in Lincoln Park on Monday. Chicago police had been looking for the Dodge Ram 1500 TRX since it was used by a gunman who fired an AR-15 rifle and a handgun at a man near Lake View High School on Saturday, officials said.
Former Burr Ridge businessman sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for concocting $2.5M PPE scam
Chicago area man Dennis Haggerty, who pleaded guilty to swindling Northwestern and other hospitals out of more than $2.5 million, has been sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say
Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appears to have died by suicide.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area businessman gets 57-month sentence in PPE scam
CHICAGO - Dennis W. Haggerty Jr., who swindled more than $2.5 million from hospitals in Chicago and Iowa, was sentenced to 57 months in prison Monday. According to federal court documents, both hospitals agreed to buy more than $3 million worth of N95 face masks from Haggerty’s newly formed medical supply company in March 2020 during the pandemic. Two years later, the former Burr Ridge businessman admitted to transferring the money to personal accounts and spending the stolen funds on Maseratis and other personal expenses.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man gets seven years in drug case
An Oswego man is being sentenced to seven years in prison in a Kendall County drug case. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 28-year-old Adam Schulte delivered 30 tabs of LSD to an undercover police officer with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team. The state's attorney's office says that it happened in February of 2020.
wlip.com
Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues
(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
Passenger critical after falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A person is in critical condition after falling out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Morton Grove. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin on the report of a crash. Police believe a 2010 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster when the rear […]
regionnewssource.org
Chase Ends In Munster With Suspects From Shooting Fleeing
At approximately 8:50 PM, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Cook County Sheriff’s Police responded to a call of shots fired at a residence in the 1400 block of Ambassador Lane in Ford Heights, according to The Cook County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival, officers learned that multiple offenders entered...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in violent robbery in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a violent robbery Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. Luis Hernandez, 20, is accused of being one of a group of people who beat up and robbed a 44-year-old man at gunpoint just before 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen shoot man multiple times at South Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon at a gas station in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 1:05 p.m., police say the male victim was in the parking lot of the gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and multiple people got out and opened fire.
cwbchicago.com
UPDATE: Red Line shooter still on the loose, CPD says; video released
Chicago — The man who shot a 16-year-old boy in the head while riding a Red Line train near Cermak-Chinatown is still on the loose, Chicago police said on Sunday evening. CPD previously told the media that a man matching the gunman’s description was in custody, and a handgun had been recovered shortly after the shooting, which occurred on a southbound train around 2:05 a.m.
WGNtv.com
Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property
CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
oakpark.com
Distro nightclub shooting alarms Oak Park residents
Oak Park residents near the Berwyn border are once again alarmed by the neighboring municipality’s bar scene after a shooting broke out in a Berwyn nightclub this past weekend. The Berwyn Police Department is investigating the incident, which left two injured. “Just because we live on the other side...
