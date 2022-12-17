Read full article on original website
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
Worthington Christian stops Canal Winchester in snug affair
Worthington Christian walked the high-wire before edging Canal Winchester 43-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 21-11 lead over Canal Winchester.
Sidney makes Tipp City Tippecanoe walk the plank
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sidney put away Tipp City Tippecanoe 57-31 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney squared off with February 5, 2021 at Sidney High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Findlay Liberty-Benton barely beats Wapakoneta
A tight-knit tilt turned in Findlay Liberty-Benton's direction just enough to squeeze past Wapakoneta 52-43 on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Wapakoneta and Findlay Liberty-Benton played in a 37-34 game on December 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash
Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood
Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
New Lexington finds its way to knock off Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Dresden Tri-Valley 67-52 on Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. Dresden Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-15 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.
Vandalia Butler dances past Xenia
Riding a wave of production, Vandalia Butler surfed over Xenia 49-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. The last time Vandalia Butler and Xenia played in a 60-28 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Dayton West Carrollton designs winning blueprint against Sidney
Dayton West Carrollton knocked off Sidney 71-54 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Sidney and Dayton West Carrollton squared off with January 10, 2022 at Sidney High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Too close for comfort: Springfield Catholic Central strains past Springfield Shawnee
Springfield Catholic Central posted a narrow 51-49 win over Springfield Shawnee on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Springfield Shawnee authored a promising start, taking a 10-8 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central at the end of the first quarter.
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield
Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair
It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Mansfield Senior's Keontez Bradley signs with Arizona State
MANSFIELD — Kenny Dillingham wasn’t sure why Keontez Bradley was still available — not that Arizona State’s new head coach was complaining. Bradley, Mansfield Senior’s standout defensive back, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Sun Devils. He was surrounded by friends and family, including his father and Senior High football coach Chioke Bradley, when putting pen to paper during a ceremony in the high school auditorium.
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building
Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch
Nicholas “Nick” Andrew Scharosch, 25, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. Born on June 6, 1997 in Mansfield, Nick was the son of Andrew Scharosch and Rhonda (Erwin) Yarger. Nick was a graduate of Lexington High School. A caring man, Nick never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone. He had a big heart and freely put others before himself. Nick was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved road trips taken on the motorcycle, and road racing motorcycles. Generally anything to do with motorcycles Nick was up for it. Being outdoors was one of Nick’s favorite things. He enjoyed kayaking, fishing, hunting, hiking, and taking nature walks. Nick loved his therapy cat, Spaz.
Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Bart Hamilton was already focused on what comes next. The Richland County treasurer and Land Bank chair watched as demolition began Monday on the former Westinghouse "A" building. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Mansfield Police Dept. announces 2022 top cops at OSR banquet
MANSFIELD -- Award winners were the them of the Mansfield Division of Police annual banquet on Saturday night at the Ohio State Reformatory. This banquet is held to recognize the accomplishments of all members of the division, according to Chief Keith Porch.
Former Richland County JFS worker indicted, according to Ohio auditor
COLUMBUS -- A former Richland County JFS public assistance specialist has been indicted for allegedly using her position to to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Monday. The seven-county indictment was returned by a Richland County grand jury,...
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
