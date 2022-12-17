Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Most Wanted Tips and Guides for Pokemon Violet and Scarlet
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet are pretty dense games - with two versions, 400 Pokemon, and an open world, it’s natural for players to have questions. We’ve compiled this list of the most pressing topics aspiring Pokemon masters wanted to know about before getting started and things to know about Pokemon Violet and Scarlet even when they get deep into the adventure.
IGN
How to Throw Holiday Presents in Fortnite
There is more to Fortnite's Winterfest 2022 event than simply opening presents at the Cozy Lodge. Get in the true holiday spirit by participating in Winterfest 2022 weekly quests for extra XP. From the week of December 15, 2022 until the weekly quest reset on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at...
IGN
Top Ten Call of Duty Campaigns
So which Call of Duty games have the greatest campaigns? IGN’s keenest and crustiest Call of Duty fans combined to carve out a list of our favourite single-player stories, plucked from all throughout the series’ two-decade history. Here are our top 10 Call of Duty campaigns.
IGN
You Can Skip the Death Scenes in Callisto Protocol Now - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, a new update for The Callisto Protocol allows you to skip one of the biggest selling points of the game, a Risk of Rain remake has been announced, and if you're wondering how matchmaking in Overwatch 2 works, Blizzard is here with the lowdown. Survive to...
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass: High on Life Is the Biggest Launch on the Video Game Subscription Service in 2022
Xbox has announced that High On Life, the comedy-shooter game developed by Squanch Games, is its biggest launch of 2022 and the biggest third-party Game Pass launch of all time. High On Life tells the story of a teenager who becomes a bounty hunter after an alien cartel discovers that...
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Systems Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for One Piece Odyssey for a deep dive into the upcoming RPG, including a look at the game's world and how the battle and adventure systems work. The trailer showcases the turn-based command battle system, the Scramble Area battle system, the player movement system, various character abilities, and much more.
IGN
Returning Player/Alt Levelling
New World's Brimstone Sands update adds new missions, expeditions, and an entirely new zone. This page will provide useful for players returning, adventuring throughout Aeternum for the first time, the servers to join, and more. Returning Player. If you have decided to create an all-new character or adventure back to...
IGN
Development Team on Blizzard's Untitled Survival Game Has Doubled in 2022
Blizzard's untitled survival game is still chugging along through development behind the scenes, and apparently the team working on it has doubled over the last year. In a blog post looking back at the last year, Blizzard head Mike Ybarra noted that "The team has doubled in size this year and we’re looking to grow it even more in the new year!"
IGN
Dark Forces: Classic Star Wars Shooter Gets 4K Overhaul Thanks to Fan Remaster
A classic Star Wars shooter has received a substantial overhaul thanks to The Force Engine, a fan project three years in the making. Pitched as a complete rewrite of LucasArts' Jedi Engine from the 90s, The Force Engine is effectively a 4K remaster of the original Dark Forces intended to replace the DosBox emulator used by the Steam version. While it retains support for the original 320x200 resolution, it's possible to crank Dark Forces all the way up to 4K. It even includes support for ultrawide displays.
IGN
Every IGN 10 of 2022
2022 has given us plenty of phenomenal games, movies, TV, and tech to enjoy. So many, in fact, that IGN gave out a whopping 15 10-out-of-10 review scores. Here’s everything we deemed worthy of being called a masterpiece this year. Elden Ring. FromSoftware has a long list of beloved...
IGN
Dark and Darker Playtest Dec 2022
US West - December 23, 2022 1:00 AM. The following details have been obtained from the official Dark and Darker Winter Playtest announcement. Expected 18 players per session. Note: This may change at any time. The 3-person portals that appeared in the final ring of the Crypt map have each...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Atomgrad Raid Gameplay
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 1 Reloaded brought a new playlist into Spec Ops with Raids. Raids are a PvE game mode that requires you to queue into the game mode with a party of three. The Raids follow the aftermath of the campaign and have you searching for your old team members that are lost. Here is gameplay of Stella and her team taking their first attempt through the first Raid, Atomgrad.
IGN
Upcoming New Cards in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap has plenty of deck combinations for you to try, and the possibilities continue to grow as new cards get added regularly. Here are all of the new upcoming cards that can be obtained by opening Collector's Reserve boxes or through purchases with Collector Tokens in the Token Shop.
IGN
Build a Data Loop in Minecraft (Ft. WildEngineering)
IGN's Greatest Mines is here to teach you how Minecraft can help you take your first steps towards becoming a fully fledged engineer! Think you've got what it takes to get creative? Join WildEngineering as he shows us how to create a working Data Loop that interacts with our Instant Carry Adder and Decoder!
IGN
Earth 2 Version 1 - Official 3D Earth Showcase Trailer
Take a tour of the Metaverse project Earth 2 in this trailer. Earth 2 is the Geolocational Metaverse meaning that any place you stand in the real world is digitally represented inside of Earth 2. With Earth 2, the development team is building a 1:1 scale digital replication of the Earth in a pristine state with the removal of man-made artifacts. Players will also soon be able to purchase plots of land and design structures to live within Earth 2 along with giving players free-to-play access to Earth 2 to exclusively roam the environment and soak in the sights and creations of others.
IGN
PlayStation DualSense Edge: The First Hands-on
As a long-time PlayStation fan, I was excited to get my hands on the new DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. Nearly every generation of PlayStation brings a new suite of features and benefits for the controller, its most important accessory. As cool as the DualSense Edge is, asking the average person to spend 200 dollars on a controller is tough if they can't see the immediate benefits over the existing DualSense, available at a fraction of the cost..
IGN
Quick Sign Casting
The Witcher 3 boasts one of the most intricate combat mechanics in the genre, and as part of the Next-Gen Update, CD Projekt Red has added a much-needed quality-of-life change to the sign system. Whether you're brand new to the game or are returning for the update, odds are you'll benefit significantly from utilizing the Quick Sign Casting option.
IGN
The Last Remnants of Asgard - Burning Cliffs
Found in Muspelheim's Burning Cliffs, this Asgardian camp by fast traveling to the Burning Cliffs Mystic Gateway and heading southeast. Once you reach the bottom of the cliffs and enter the opening area, the camp will be in sight. Take out the Asgardian campers to check this Remnant off your list!
IGN
Walkthrough
Welcome to the IGN Walkthrough for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. Covering both 2007 original and the Reunion remaster. This page will be the hub for the PSP version's walkthrough alongside the Reunion walkthrough with added Boss and Puzzle pages for Reunion.
IGN
Deal Alert: Own Top Gun Maverick in Digital 4K Ultra HD for Only $9.99
Top Gun Maverick was easily one of the best movies of 2021. It has become Paramount's highest grossest film in history, even surpassing James Cameron's hugely successful Titanic. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Maverick as he takes on the mentorship role for a new group of unruly Top Gun graduates to prepare them for a new (and forever unknown) enemy. Prepare for plenty of rockin' explosions, plenty of intense aerial dogfighting, and plenty of good old Tom Cruise showmanship.
Comments / 0