Take a tour of the Metaverse project Earth 2 in this trailer. Earth 2 is the Geolocational Metaverse meaning that any place you stand in the real world is digitally represented inside of Earth 2. With Earth 2, the development team is building a 1:1 scale digital replication of the Earth in a pristine state with the removal of man-made artifacts. Players will also soon be able to purchase plots of land and design structures to live within Earth 2 along with giving players free-to-play access to Earth 2 to exclusively roam the environment and soak in the sights and creations of others.

21 HOURS AGO