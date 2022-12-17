Florida State football has signed another member of its 2023 recruiting class, with defensive back Ja’Bril Rawls making it official Wednesday:. Made impact on offense, defense and special teams in three seasons at Pensacola Catholic…ranked as No. 45 safety in the country and Florida’s No. 75 overall prospect by On3…rated nation’s No. 48 cornerback prospect and No. 89 overall in Florida by 247Sports…recorded 1,555 all-purpose yards, 98 tackles, 3.0 for loss, six interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, three punt return touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns…helped lead Crusaders to 10 wins and regional semifinal round of 2S state playoffs his senior year…played in all 12 games and registered 43 tackles, four interceptions and one forced fumble along with 25 catches for 456 yards and seven touchdowns while scoring two kickoff return touchdowns and one punt return touchdown…played eight games during junior campaign and recorded 36 tackles, 1.0 for loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups, 12 catches for 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns while averaging 25.2 yards per punt return with two touchdowns…made 16 tackles, caught seven passes for 88 yards and averaged 42.0 yards on three kickoff returns as Catholic advanced to 3A regional semifinal his sophomore season.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO