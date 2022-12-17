Before his passing, French designer Thierry Mugler received acclaim for his interpretation of chic, modern and haute couture. Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Kim Kardashian have all worn some of his classic gowns. Brooklyn Museum's new exhibition, Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, is the first retrospective of the designer. Exhibition curators Thierry-Maxime Loriot and Matthew Yokobosky join us to talk about the show, now on display through May 7.

1 DAY AGO