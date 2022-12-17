ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

BHS All-Sports Boosters Receives State Grant

Former West Virginia Senator Mike Romano visited Bridgeport High School Tuesday, presenting the BHS All-Sports Boosters with a check for $20,000. “This is money allocated to each senator in the state of West Virginia for each fiscal year. It’s important to bring back some of our tax money to help our local schools through their booster programs,” Romano said. “This was offered to every school in Harrison County and several schools took advantage of it. I’m glad to be able to provide BHS – which is such a great academic and athletic institution – with a little bit of help to make their facilities a little nicer for the students.”
BMS Holds Annual First Responder Luncheon

To express appreciation to Bridgeport Police, Fire and Emergency personnel, Bridgeport Middle School held its 6th Annual First Responders Lunch Wed., Dec. 14. Principal Dave Mazza said the day was dedicated to first responders and their service. Among those in attendance was everyone's favorite police dog, Connor. See more photos...
