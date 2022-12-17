Former West Virginia Senator Mike Romano visited Bridgeport High School Tuesday, presenting the BHS All-Sports Boosters with a check for $20,000. “This is money allocated to each senator in the state of West Virginia for each fiscal year. It’s important to bring back some of our tax money to help our local schools through their booster programs,” Romano said. “This was offered to every school in Harrison County and several schools took advantage of it. I’m glad to be able to provide BHS – which is such a great academic and athletic institution – with a little bit of help to make their facilities a little nicer for the students.”

