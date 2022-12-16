ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce Throwing ‘Club Renaissance’ Event In LA, The Beyhive Reacts To Missing Out On Tickets

By Tron Snow
 5 days ago

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty / Beyonce


Who wouldn’t want to close out the year partying with Beyonce? Some lucky fans in Los Angeles will have that opportunity after it was announced a ‘Club Renaissance’ event is going down in the city.

Beyonce is teaming up with Amazon Music for two nights of greatness and celebrating her 6-month-old album Club Renaissance .

Per Variety , details were scarce about what the event will be, but the invite reads Parkwood, Beyonce’s company, “invites you to experience ‘Renaissance’ in spatial audio” on Dec.17 and Dec.18.

So basically, it sounds like a very exclusive listening event, but will Beyonce be there? That’s the million-dollar question.

Thursday afternoon, fans received text messages alerting them to visit the Club Renaissance website, but to no one’s surprise, tickets for both nights were gone within minutes. Details like the ticket and location are coming Saturday.

Further investigation of the website, fans will see “consent and disclosure” information about tickets and, of course, a disclaimer warning people who will be attending there is a possibility they can catch COVID-19.

Beyonce turned on the disco ball and lights at the first “Club Renaissance” party to celebrate the release of the album in New York City.

We know the Bey loves a good theme at her soirees, and this party had a strict Studio-54 dress code. As with any Beyonce party, the stars were out. Notable guests in attendance were Kendrick Lamar , Donald Glover, Normani, and Chloe Bailey , to name a few.

Beyonce and country-specific branches of Sony Music announced Club Renaissance in those respective regions.

The “Break My Soul” crafter did attend the Paris edition she partnered with Tiffany & Co. to pull off.

The Beyhive Reacts To Missing Out On Tickets

As expected, fans took to social media to react to the news of the LA event, and of course, they managed to turn their disappointment into sheer comedy.

You can see the reactions to Club Renaissance coming to LA in the gallery below.

Photo: Matt Cardy / Getty

