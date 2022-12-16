ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Charlie Gracie Cause of Death Mysterious: Rock Singer Dead at 86

Charlie Gracie, a rock musician who inspired several A-list artists, has died. He was 86. ABKCO Records, Cameo Records' main company, confirmed Gracie's death in a statement. The Cameo Records was the Philadelphia-based label that recorded the singer's hits. He died on Dec. 16 in Aldan, Delaware County. Initial reports...
musictimes.com

Bassist Rick Anderson Dead at 75: Did Tubes’ Co-founder Die of Health Issue?

Rick Anderson, The Tubes' co-founding member and bassist, has died at the age of 75, the band confirmed. The Tubes released a statement as the members mourn Anderson's death. It revealed through an Instagram post that the musician died on Dec. 16. "We lost our brother on 12/16/22," the caption...
musictimes.com

Terry Hall Dead: The Specials Vocalist Cause of Death Mysterious

The Specials' lead singer, Terry Hall, has passed away at the age of 63 years old. News of Terry Hall's death was shared on social media hours after his official death. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," a tweet from The Special reads.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy