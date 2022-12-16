The Specials' lead singer, Terry Hall, has passed away at the age of 63 years old. News of Terry Hall's death was shared on social media hours after his official death. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," a tweet from The Special reads.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO