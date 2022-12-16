Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Charlie Gracie Cause of Death Mysterious: Rock Singer Dead at 86
Charlie Gracie, a rock musician who inspired several A-list artists, has died. He was 86. ABKCO Records, Cameo Records' main company, confirmed Gracie's death in a statement. The Cameo Records was the Philadelphia-based label that recorded the singer's hits. He died on Dec. 16 in Aldan, Delaware County. Initial reports...
musictimes.com
Bassist Rick Anderson Dead at 75: Did Tubes’ Co-founder Die of Health Issue?
Rick Anderson, The Tubes' co-founding member and bassist, has died at the age of 75, the band confirmed. The Tubes released a statement as the members mourn Anderson's death. It revealed through an Instagram post that the musician died on Dec. 16. "We lost our brother on 12/16/22," the caption...
musictimes.com
Bill Joel Real Health Condition: Rock Legend Cannot Sing Anymore, Doctors Say?
Billy Joel has postponed his final concert of the year at Madison Square Garden, citing "vocal rest due to a viral infection." Does this mean the rocker is told he no longer could sing?. Up until 2023, at least. On Monday night (19.12.22), the 73-year-old rock legend was scheduled to...
musictimes.com
Billy Joel New York City Show CANCELED: Singer's Shocking Health Condition Revealed
Many fans are looking forward to watching Billy Joel for the final time this year as he was initially scheduled to perform in New York City for his last show. Unfortunately, the singer was forced to cancel his concert due to his health condition; what happened?. Taking to his social...
musictimes.com
Tyler Perry Recalls How He Moved Past Own Suicide Attempt After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
The devastating and shocking news of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death caused many to mourn, on the other hand, Tyler Perry also shared just how dark life can be when one is contemplating taking their own life. The director took to Instagram to pay tribute to tWitch and share his past...
musictimes.com
Why Announcing Taylor Hawkin's Death Was Not Easy To Do, According to Foo Fighters' Publicist
Foo Fighters' publicist spoke candidly about how hard it was to announce Taylor Hawkins' death. People close to Hawkins still mourn his death months after his passing. His fans also have not processed the whole event as they could not believe he is already gone. Most recently, Foo Fighters' publicist...
musictimes.com
Terry Hall Dead: The Specials Vocalist Cause of Death Mysterious
The Specials' lead singer, Terry Hall, has passed away at the age of 63 years old. News of Terry Hall's death was shared on social media hours after his official death. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," a tweet from The Special reads.
musictimes.com
The 1975’s Matty Healy Called Out for ‘Attention-Seeking’ Stage Antics After Doing THIS on Tour
Matty Healy has been doing bizarre things over the past few weeks on The 1975's tour including kissing fans and eating raw meat on stage. More recently, the musician did another unusual thing in front of thousands of concertgoers. According to Rolling Stone, the Manchester-based band performed at the MegaCorp...
musictimes.com
Pink Floyd Unexpectedly Drops Live Album Collection from 1972 'Dark Side of the Moon' Era [LISTEN]
Pink Floyd discreetly and unexpectedly released a collection of live albums from their "Dark Side of the Moon" era in 1972 to avoid losing the rights to their songs. This has been done by several other European bands and acts, and this phenomenon is apparently called "copyright dumping," thanks to a vaguely-defined European Union Law.
musictimes.com
Freddie Mercury's Last Song Before Death: Queen's Frontman Recorded Track in 'Unique Way'
Freddie Mercury's last song has a heartfelt history. Queen lost its frontman when Mercury died in 1987 at the age of 45 following his battle with AIDS. Despite his declining health, the singer showed up in front of his fans and sang like he was not suffering at all. In...
musictimes.com
Stevie Wonder Hosts 24th Annual House Full of Toys Benefit: Guest Performers, Setlist, and More
Stevie Wonder's annual House Full of Toys Benefit returned to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with some special guests, to raise funds for the singer's nonprofit "We Are You" Foundation in the spirit of Christmas. For 24 years, Wonder has held this Christmas-time event for his nonprofit that benefits...
musictimes.com
Steve Brown Reflects on Mindblowing Death of Eddie Van Halen: 'He Was Our Superhero'
Steve Brown shared the heartwarming friendship he and Eddie Van Halen had. For nearly three decades, Brown and Van Halen had one of the most ideal friendships in the music industry. So when the latter died, the Trixter guitarist was left devastated. He shared further details about their relationship during...
